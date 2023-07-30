Government failed to stop flooding despite warning, says Bhatti 

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Saturday accused the State government of failing to tackle the Godavari floods by not taking proper precautionary measures despite being warned in time.

While inspecting the flood-affected areas in Bhadrachalam, Dummagudem and Cherla mandals on Saturday, the CLP leader said that the people suffered hardships and a few lost their lives as proper measures were not put in place before the heavy rains lashed the State.

He said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao cheated the people by not sanctioning Rs 100 crore for the development of Lord Ram temple and added that his false assurance has brought thousands of flood victims onto roads.

Vikramarka also alleged that the CM failed to construct housing colonies for which he had announced Rs 1,000 crore in 2022. He demanded the State government to come to the aid of the flood victims immediately and also find a permanent solution to the recurring floods.

KHAMMAM: CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Saturday accused the State government of failing to tackle the Godavari floods by not taking proper precautionary measures despite being warned in time. While inspecting the flood-affected areas in Bhadrachalam, Dummagudem and Cherla mandals on Saturday, the CLP leader said that the people suffered hardships and a few lost their lives as proper measures were not put in place before the heavy rains lashed the State. He said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao cheated the people by not sanctioning Rs 100 crore for the development of Lord Ram temple and added that his false assurance has brought thousands of flood victims onto roads. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Vikramarka also alleged that the CM failed to construct housing colonies for which he had announced Rs 1,000 crore in 2022. He demanded the State government to come to the aid of the flood victims immediately and also find a permanent solution to the recurring floods.