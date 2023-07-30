Home States Telangana

Government failed to stop flooding despite warning, says Bhatti 

Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao cheated the people by not sanctioning Rs 100 crore for the development of Lord Ram temple

Published: 30th July 2023 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2023 07:40 AM

CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka consoles flood victims at Patanarayanapet village in Dummagudem mandal of Khammam district on Saturday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Saturday accused the State government of failing to tackle the Godavari floods by not taking proper precautionary measures despite being warned in time. 

While inspecting the flood-affected areas in Bhadrachalam, Dummagudem and Cherla mandals on Saturday, the CLP leader said that the people suffered hardships and a few lost their lives as proper measures were not put in place before the heavy rains lashed the State.

He said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao cheated the people by not sanctioning Rs 100 crore for the development of Lord Ram temple and added that his false assurance has brought thousands of flood victims onto roads. 

Vikramarka also alleged that the CM failed to construct housing colonies for which he had announced Rs 1,000 crore in 2022. He demanded the State government to come to the aid of the flood victims immediately and also find a permanent solution to the recurring floods.

TAGS
rainsGodavari Floods
