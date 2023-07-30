Home States Telangana

Jayasudha meets Kishan, give hints of joining BJP

Jayasudha is expected to join BJP in a week or 10 days, in the presence of Amit Shah or some other senior leader in Delhi.

Published: 30th July 2023 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2023 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

Former Secunderabad MLA Jayasudha Kapoor. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former Secunderabad MLA Jayasudha Kapoor on Saturday hinted that she is all set to join the BJP. The former Congress MLA had met BJP State President G Kishan Reddy and communicated her interest in joining the BJP, albeit with certain conditions.

She was approached by the party’s joinings committee chairman and BJP MLA Eatala Rajender before the Munugode byelection when he had invited her to join BJP. It was said at the time that she could be joining the BJP in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a public meeting, but this did not happen. 

Jayasudha is now expected to join BJP in a week or 10 days, in the presence of Amit Shah or some other senior leader in Delhi. She had first joined the Congress in 2009 at the invitation of the then chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy. She went on to win the Secunderabad Assembly seat but couldn’t repeat her feat in 2014. 

She joined TDP in 2016 and then the YSRC in 2019, but has mostly been politically inactive since. 
There are speculations that she could have either asked for the ticket to contest from the Secunderabad constituency. However, former Hyderabad Mayor Banda Karthika Reddy has also been eyeing the same constituency.

Comments

