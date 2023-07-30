KTR: Ensure safe drinking water to all flood-affected 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the rainfall subsiding in the State, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday directed MAUD officials, Municipal Commissioners and Additional Collectors to ensure the supply of safe drinking water, focus on sanitation, and prevent waterborne diseases in all urban local bodies (ULBs) across Telangana.

In a teleconference, the Minister urged the officials to take relief measures as a challenge in the prevailing situation and move ahead with greater commitment.

He assured that the State government would extend all assistance in this regard and directed the officials to coordinate with other departments for the relief works.

Rama Rao emphasised the utmost importance of preventing any loss of life. During the meeting, detailed discussions took place on measures to prevent waterborne diseases, provision of safe drinking water, sanitation management and repairs to highways and other arterial roads to ensure they are motorable again.

Rama Rao said that water bodies in cities and towns are full and instructed the officials to monitor them regularly.

If need be, they have to be drained according to the guidelines, in consultation with Irrigation department officials. He asked the officials to shift people from low-lying areas if necessary.

Control rooms have to be set up in all districts, including Hyderabad, to coordinate relief works. The Minister directed officials to ensure that towns and highways are cleared of the accumulated silt.

He emphasised that roads in towns should be made motorable and that necessary temporary repairs be undertaken.

Rama Rao also asked the officials to raise awareness among people about the importance of boiling and filtering water before drinking. He instructed them to collaborate with Mission Bhagiratha officials to promptly fix leaks in pipelines and ensure the chlorination of drinking water.

