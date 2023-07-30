Revanth: Floods washed away governance from Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a no-holds-barred attack on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy alleged that by prioritised defections over addressing the devastating floods that have wreaked havoc in the State, the government has effectively allowed governance to die.

Revanth visited flood-affected areas in Malkajgiri, his Lok Sabha segment, where he told the media that the Chief Minister’s focus was on political manoeuvring instead of urgently convening review meetings at Pragathi Bhavan to address the flood situation.

He also accused KCR of exploiting the situation for “dirty politics”, a move that diverted attention from the pressing needs of the affected populace.

The TPCC chief went on to criticise the State government’s handling of the floods, drawing attention to the absence of adequate efforts in mitigating the disaster despite advanced warnings issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Expressing extreme dissatisfaction with the government’s response, Revanth proclaimed that the State government itself had “died in the floods”. He urged Congress workers to perform ‘Pinda Pradhanam’, a ritual to pay homage to the departed, to drive home the point that the administration has failed in its duty to protect the citizens.

Revanth also lambasted the Ministers, including MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao, for not visiting the worst-hit areas. He demanded compensation of `20,000 for each acre of crop loss and `25 lakh as ex gratia for the families who lost their loved ones during the natural calamity.

