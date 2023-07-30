Home States Telangana

Revanth: Floods washed away governance from Telangana

Revanth drew attention to the government's absence of adequate efforts in mitigating the disaster despite advanced warnings issued by the Indian Meteorological Department.

Published: 30th July 2023 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2023 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In a no-holds-barred attack on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy alleged that by prioritised defections over addressing the devastating floods that have wreaked havoc in the State, the government has effectively allowed governance to die. 

Revanth visited flood-affected areas in Malkajgiri, his Lok Sabha segment, where he told the media that the Chief Minister’s focus was on political manoeuvring instead of urgently convening review meetings at Pragathi Bhavan to address the flood situation. 

He also accused KCR of exploiting the situation for “dirty politics”, a move that diverted attention from the pressing needs of the affected populace.

The TPCC chief went on to criticise the State government’s handling of the floods, drawing attention to the absence of adequate efforts in mitigating the disaster despite advanced warnings issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Expressing extreme dissatisfaction with the government’s response, Revanth proclaimed that the State government itself had “died in the floods”. He urged Congress workers to perform ‘Pinda Pradhanam’, a ritual to pay homage to the departed, to drive home the point that the administration has failed in its duty to protect the citizens.

Revanth also lambasted the Ministers, including MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao, for not visiting the worst-hit areas.  He demanded compensation of `20,000 for each acre of crop loss and `25 lakh as ex gratia for the families who lost their loved ones during the natural calamity.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Meteorological DepartmentTPCCGodavari Floods
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp