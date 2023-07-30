Two habitual offenders held for stealing 16 bikes worth Rs 7 lakh  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Madhapur and Miyapur police apprehended two persons involved in a series of two-wheeler thefts and recovered 16 stolen bikes valued at Rs 7 lakh. The accused have been identified as Shankari Dayakar, aged 33, a resident of Bhanoor, Sangareddy.

Dayakar was involved in a total of ten theft cases, wherein he stole 16 bikes. Nine of the cases were registered in Miyapur, and one case was recorded in Bhanoor. Initially employed as a car driver, Dayakar was driven by a need for money to sustain his vices and extravagant lifestyle.

To fulfil his desires, Dayakar conspired to steal two-wheelers due to his financial constraints. His modus operandi involved targeting old bikes parked at the Miyapur Metro station, as they were relatively easy to open with false keys. Once stolen, he disposed of the bikes to cover his tracks.

Madhapur zone DCP G Sandeep expressed concern over the rise in two-wheeler thefts and urged the public to take precautions to protect their vehicles.

He advised owners of old vehicles to change their locks to more secure ones, and not to leave their vehicles unattended without proper safety measures. DCP Sandeep also encouraged the use of double-locking systems for added security.

Furthermore, he requested everyone to park their vehicles at authorised parking areas equipped with CCTV surveillance to deter potential thieves.

