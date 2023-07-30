Uttam rejects talk of exit from Congress, says rumours spread by party leader

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Responding to reports doing rounds in both conventional and social media suggesting his departure from the Congress to join the BRS, former TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday vehemently refuted the rumours, asserting that they were entirely baseless and lacking any factual basis.

The veteran leader expressed his disappointment over the spread of unfounded speculations stating that these were put up by a leader of his own party holding a significant position, to undermine his standing within the party and tarnish his reputation in the public eye.

In a statement released to the media, Uttam firmly denied any intention of leaving Congress. He stressed his unwavering loyalty to the party, having served it dedicatedly for the past three decades.

“The media / social media reports that I may be leaving Congress and joining the BRS are completely false and without any basis. It is also unfortunate that one leader in Congress holding an important position in the party is spreading these rumours to undermine my position in the party and to lower my prestige in the public. I condemn these rumours in the social media/media,” Uttam’s statement said.

He highlighted his track record, having secured victory in six consecutive elections since 1994, while his wife, Padmavathi Reddy, served as an MLA from Kodad and currently holds the position of TPCC vice-president, tirelessly working for the welfare of the people and the party.

Stating that he and his wife were subject to completely false and defamatory stories for the past two years, Uttam expressed the deep pain and distress caused by the malicious campaign and targeted efforts to undermine his followers within Congress. He maintained his commitment to the principles of internal democracy in the grand old party and stated that he would not discuss his grievances on public platforms.

Categorically refuting talks with BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Uttam asserted that he never met or spoke to the former with the exceptions being that speaking across the aisle in Assembly in his five terms as MLA, in the Raj Bhavan during Independence Day function, and P Chidambaram’s official all-party meeting on separate Telangana statehood issue. “I have no business or contracts or land dealings with KCR,” he said.

HYDERABAD: Responding to reports doing rounds in both conventional and social media suggesting his departure from the Congress to join the BRS, former TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday vehemently refuted the rumours, asserting that they were entirely baseless and lacking any factual basis. The veteran leader expressed his disappointment over the spread of unfounded speculations stating that these were put up by a leader of his own party holding a significant position, to undermine his standing within the party and tarnish his reputation in the public eye. In a statement released to the media, Uttam firmly denied any intention of leaving Congress. He stressed his unwavering loyalty to the party, having served it dedicatedly for the past three decades. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The media / social media reports that I may be leaving Congress and joining the BRS are completely false and without any basis. It is also unfortunate that one leader in Congress holding an important position in the party is spreading these rumours to undermine my position in the party and to lower my prestige in the public. I condemn these rumours in the social media/media,” Uttam’s statement said. He highlighted his track record, having secured victory in six consecutive elections since 1994, while his wife, Padmavathi Reddy, served as an MLA from Kodad and currently holds the position of TPCC vice-president, tirelessly working for the welfare of the people and the party. Stating that he and his wife were subject to completely false and defamatory stories for the past two years, Uttam expressed the deep pain and distress caused by the malicious campaign and targeted efforts to undermine his followers within Congress. He maintained his commitment to the principles of internal democracy in the grand old party and stated that he would not discuss his grievances on public platforms. Categorically refuting talks with BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Uttam asserted that he never met or spoke to the former with the exceptions being that speaking across the aisle in Assembly in his five terms as MLA, in the Raj Bhavan during Independence Day function, and P Chidambaram’s official all-party meeting on separate Telangana statehood issue. “I have no business or contracts or land dealings with KCR,” he said.