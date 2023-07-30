Year after merging party, Jitta Balakrishna Reddy breaks ties with BJP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Yuva Telangana Party founder Jitta Balakrishna Reddy, who had merged his party with BJP last year, finally decided to part ways with the saffron party. In his resignation letter, Balakrishna Reddy harshly criticised the developments within the State BJP, blaming the party’s central leadership for the situation.

Expressing his displeasure over the way the party suspended him without assigning any reason, he found fault with the way Bandi Sanjay was relieved from the party president’s post at a time when the BJP was gathering steam under his leadership.

Balakrishna Reddy questioned the silence of the party leadership over corruption allegations against the BRS leadership with regard to various major projects, that too after seniors like Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda openly accused the KCR government of corruption.

He also mentioned the prevailing perception about BRS and BJP colluding.

“When the CM formed a SIT on poaching of BRS MLAs, the Centre could have sent the CBI team and the facts would have come to light, yet the Centre chose to turn a blind eye in the whole episode, causing chaos and confusion to BJP cadre,” Balakrishna Reddy wrote, pointing to the handling of the Delhi liquor scam and targeting of BJP general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh.

