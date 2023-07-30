Home States Telangana

Year after merging party, Jitta Balakrishna Reddy breaks ties with BJP

Balakrishna Reddy questioned the silence of the party leadership over corruption allegations against the BRS leadership with regard to various major projects.

Published: 30th July 2023 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2023 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

Yuva Telangana Party founder Jitta Balakrishna Reddy. (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Yuva Telangana Party founder Jitta Balakrishna Reddy, who had merged his party with BJP last year, finally decided to part ways with the saffron party. In his resignation letter, Balakrishna Reddy harshly criticised the developments within the State BJP, blaming the party’s central leadership for the situation.

Expressing his displeasure over the way the party suspended him without assigning any reason, he found fault with the way Bandi Sanjay was relieved from the party president’s post at a time when the BJP was gathering steam under his leadership.

Balakrishna Reddy questioned the silence of the party leadership over corruption allegations against the BRS leadership with regard to various major projects, that too after seniors like Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda openly accused the KCR government of corruption.
He also mentioned the prevailing perception about BRS and BJP colluding.

“When the CM formed a SIT on poaching of BRS MLAs, the Centre could have sent the CBI team and the facts would have come to light, yet the Centre chose to turn a blind eye in the whole episode, causing chaos and confusion to BJP cadre,” Balakrishna Reddy wrote, pointing to the handling of the Delhi liquor scam and targeting of BJP general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJPYuva Telangana Party
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp