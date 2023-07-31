1 in 4 people have mental health problem: AIG Hospitals chief

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: One out of every four people currently suffering from some form of mental health issue, said Dr D Nageswar Reddy, chairman of AIG Hospitals. Speaking at the inauguration of the newly constructed Indlas Child Guidance Clinic (ICGC) in Gachibowli on Sunday, he said that after the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been an increase in mental health problems among children and adolescents.

He stressed that the treatment of psychological issues in children requires a multidisciplinary approach involving various specialised professionals, such as speech therapists, occupational therapists, special educators, clinical psychologists, and other specialists, unlike adults.

“The rising prevalence of conditions like autism, hyperactivity, learning disabilities, fear of exams, excessive addiction to mobile phones and the internet, gambling, drug and alcohol addiction, school phobia, behavioural issues, childhood mania, suicidal tendencies, stubbornness, anger, anti-adult mentality, sleep disturbances and speech problems is a matter of grave concern,” he added.

Dr Nageswar Reddy pointed to potential contributing factors, including the increasing age of marriage, delayed pregnancies, parents’ lack of time due to work stress and the surge in children’s usage of cell phones, laptops and electronic devices amid the pandemic.

