Home States Telangana

1 in 4 people have mental health problem: AIG Hospitals chief

After the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been an increase in mental health problems among children and adolescents.

Published: 31st July 2023 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2023 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

Mental health

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: One out of every four people currently suffering from some form of mental health issue, said Dr D Nageswar Reddy, chairman of AIG Hospitals. Speaking at the inauguration of the newly constructed Indlas Child Guidance Clinic (ICGC) in Gachibowli on Sunday, he said that after the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been an increase in mental health problems among children and adolescents.

He stressed that the treatment of psychological issues in children requires a multidisciplinary approach involving various specialised professionals, such as speech therapists, occupational therapists, special educators, clinical psychologists, and other specialists, unlike adults.

“The rising prevalence of conditions like autism, hyperactivity, learning disabilities, fear of exams, excessive addiction to mobile phones and the internet, gambling, drug and alcohol addiction, school phobia, behavioural issues, childhood mania, suicidal tendencies, stubbornness, anger, anti-adult mentality, sleep disturbances and speech problems is a matter of grave concern,” he added.

Dr Nageswar Reddy pointed to potential contributing factors, including the increasing age of marriage, delayed pregnancies, parents’ lack of time due to work stress and the surge in children’s usage of cell phones, laptops and electronic devices amid the pandemic.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIG Hospitals Indlas Child Guidance Clinic
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp