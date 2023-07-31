BRS leaders hit back at Revanth for comments against KCR, KTR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Condemning the remarks TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy made against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Minister KT Rama Rao, the BRS leaders and GHMC corporators, led by former Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, took out a symbolic funeral procession and burnt an effigy of the Congress leader at Uppal ‘X’ Roads on Sunday.

During his visit to Uppal elevated corridor on Saturday, Revanth had called upon the Congress cadre to offer ‘pindam’ -- a Hindu ritual of offering food to the departed soul -- to the Chief Minister and his son KTR in the flood waters on Monday.

Speaking at Sunday’s protest, Rammohan said that Revanth was cheating the people of Malkajgiri Lok Sabha segment by claiming that he was representing their voice. Warning Revanth against playing cheap politics, he questioned Revanth as to why he suddenly remembered the people of Malkajgiri more than four years after he was elected as an MP, and whether his voice was muted all these years.

BRS leader Dasoju Sravan, who addressed the media along with Rammohan, has advised UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to make Revanth clean toilets in Sabarmati Ashram by following the practice which was common when Mahatma Gandhi lived there. Sravan recalled how Mahatma Gandhi used to make people who wanted to participate in the freedom struggle first clean the toilets of the ashram for four weeks before letting them join the movement.

“KTR was right in saying that Godse was now sitting in the Gandhi Bhavan. Revanth doesn’t have any understanding of what Gandhiji stood for. He has been insulting the transgenders, Yadavas, and various communities, and is now not even sparing the sanitation workers. He should stop using objectionable language,” he said.

