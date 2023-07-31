Congress lacks strong leaders, may rely on ‘parachute’ candidates

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With barely four months to go for the Assembly elections, the Telangana Congress is struggling with a shortage of strong leaders in several key segments, including a few district headquarters. This dearth of “winning horses” poses a risk of derailing the party’s bid to capture power in the State.

This has more or less forced the State Congress leadership to look at leaders from other political parties and get them to join its ranks. This reliance on ‘parachute leaders’ — those who switch parties on the promise of a ticket to contest — is being seen as more of a necessity due to the lack of robust candidates within the Congress’ own ranks.

Assembly segments like Karimnagar, Adilabad, Medak, Siddipet, Mahbubnagar, Narayanpet, Gadwal, Bhongir, Kothagudem, Khammam, Asifabad, Nirmal, Siricilla, Nizamabad, Medchal and several others in Hyderabad remain vulnerable as the party lacks strong candidates.

Dedicated cadre base

Meanwhile, the BRS boasts a strong leader and a dedicated cadre base, which has resulted in a glut of leaders within its ranks. While the Congress had hoped for influential leaders to join it ahead of the elections, the delay and uncertainty may adversely impact the aspirations and financial investments made by party members and supporters.

Critics say that the State Congress leadership has not cultivated formidable candidates to challenge the ruling party, leading to growing discontent among its own leaders. The recent byelection defeats in Dubbaka, Huzurabad and Munugode have highlighted the party’s struggle to strengthen its constituencies.

The influx of new leaders joining the party has also led to disgruntlement among long-time aspirants, creating a scenario where rebels can spring up. This internal turmoil could inadvertently benefit the ruling party or other strong opponents in certain constituencies.

Moreover, senior Congress leaders have neglected constituencies in Greater Hyderabad and the erstwhile Rangareddy district, failing to encourage younger generations to take up leadership roles. Similarly, in the districts, former ministers and senior leaders have not actively contributed to strengthening the party.

No encouragement for young leaders

No encouragement for young leaders

Senior Congress leaders have neglected constituencies in Greater Hyderabad and the erstwhile Rangareddy district, failing to encourage younger generations to take up leadership roles. Similarly, in the districts, former ministers and senior leaders have not actively contributed to strengthening the party, presenting a challenge for the Congress.

