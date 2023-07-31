Consumer court tells Kamineni hospitals to pay Rs 6 lakh to patient for negligence

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed Kamineni Hospitals Ltd in Hyderabad to pay a sum of Rs 6 lakh to Sai Nath, a resident of Safilguda, for medical negligence and deficiency in service.

The 15-year-old complainant, who was born with cerebral palsy with hemiplegia (paralysis on one side of the body), was admitted to the hospital for the removal of an implant in the right leg and surgery on both legs. His family alleged that even though the boy was crying and yelling after the surgery, he was only given painkillers.

An X-ray revealed that the bone in the leg was fractured. The orthopaedic paediatrician suggested that the fractured bone be fixed with a similar plate and stated that the plate will be a permanent one. In the complaint, the boy’s family alleged that the fracture was a result of medical negligence on the part of the doctor. After the second operation, contrary to his previous statement, the doctor informed the family that the new implant will have to be removed after one year.

The commission observed that considering the physical and mental status of the complainant, the delay in performing the second operation amounts to a deficiency in service. The commission directed the hospital to pay the complainant a sum of Rs 6 lakh with an interest of nine per cent from 2017 till the date of payment and made it clear that failure to comply with the order within a month will result in an interest of 12 per cent per annum.

