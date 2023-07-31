Home States Telangana

Former minister, brother accused of harassment in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A woman has alleged harassment by Ponguru Narayana, who was a minister in the combined Andhra Pradesh government when it was under TDP’s rule, and his brother, and lodged a petition with the Raidurg police seeking justice.

The victim, Ponguru Priya, had married Narayana’s brother, Ponganuru Subramaniam. However, she claims that she has been facing harassment from her husband and her brother-in-law, who is also the founder of the Narayana group of educational institutions. This is not the first time that Priya has raised concerns over her well-being, as she had previously taken to social media to speak about her alleged sexual harassment.

The police have acknowledged receipt of the petition and said they will provide counselling to the victim, given that it pertains to a family matter. However, no case has been registered so far, and there are also claims that the victim may be mentally unsound. A police officer said Priya will be sent for further counselling, and if necessary, appropriate action will be taken, including the registration of a case.

