Help for women: Promised hope, delivered disappointment in Telangana

Renuka Kalpana By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: About a year ago, 24-year-old Rubeena Begum was filled with hope again as she was invited to the Mahila Darbar, an initiative by Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan to ‘hear the unheard voices of women’, after having struggled for help from Bharosa, Sakhi One Stop Centres (OSCs) and Swadhar Greh since 2020. This opportunity, more or less, presented itself as the last chance for her to seek maintenance from her husband, who had abandoned her to marry another woman with the hope of fathering a male child. However, like many other women in similar situations, she soon realised that the delivery of justice is entangled in political games, an insensitive system and prolonged court cases.

Telangana ranks high among States with a significant number of crimes against women, especially domestic violence. According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data for 2021, out of 20,000 reported crimes against women, 9,468 were cases of cruelty by husbands. However, there seems to be a discrepancy in the reported figures as the data shows no reported cases of domestic violence in 2020 or 2021. Despite claiming to have a comprehensive system to support women, there are still loopholes in handling such cases, experts point out.

Having endured abuse and threats from her in-laws, Rubeena, along with her two daughters, had sought refuge at a Sakhi centre. While she states that the centre wasn’t up to the mark, she was grateful for the care provided to her daughters, especially in contrast to her previous nightmarish experience at Swadhar Greh. “A pregnant woman and I were asked to work every day there. The food quality was unsatisfactory, compelling me to buy milk for my daughters on my own,” she recalls. Additionally, she alleges that she missed her court date due to the negligence of Swadhar Greh officials as they were no counsellors or lawyers to guide them.

Speaking to TNIE, Anita Reddy, the administrator of a Sakhi OSC in Hyderabad, shares that certain shelters, like the one in Hyderabad, have taken initiatives to expand their capacity by adding more beds beyond the original five that were sanctioned for each centre.

During TNIE’s visit to a Sakhi OSC in Secunderabad, all beds were found unoccupied, while the Sakhi OSC in Medchal was fully occupied. “The shelter is usually full, and despite recent staff reductions, we strive to provide all necessary services to victims,” a staff member says, adding that the significant challenge they face is the lack of authority to make counselling compulsory for the alleged abusers. “This is a place for reconciliation, not separation,” the staffer remarks.

The annual report on Sakhi OSCs in Telangana for 2019-20 disclosed a total of 8,410 cases, with the majority, 6,087, being related to domestic violence and dowry-related issues. Notably, the Medchal-Malkajgiri district had the highest number of reported incidents, with 930 cases.

The case studies presented in this report showcase some domestic violence stories with seemingly positive outcomes, which raise doubts about the effectiveness of the interventions. In contrast, the reality for many women, such as 27-year-old Kajal (name changed) from Jawaharnagar, is quite different. Women like her, often, have no choice but to rely on the decisions of ‘basti leaders’ and community elders, for justice.

No trust in ‘Bharosa’

Despite the efforts to create awareness, many women are still unaware of essential helpline numbers. During interactions with women, this reporter found that none of them had knowledge about the 181 women helpline number. When the reporter attempted to report a case of domestic abuse to a local police station, they directed her to contact the Bharosa centre through WhatsApp.

Twenty-eight-year-old Rizwana (name changed) got to know about the Bharosa centre only after she sought help at a local police station due to severe injuries inflicted by her husband. “Looking at my condition they asked me to file a complaint, nothing else,” Rizwana said.

After receiving no support from Bharosa centres, 30-year-old Saheeda Sultana, whose husband had abandoned her to work in Saudi Arabia, turned to the NRI Cell of the Women Safety Wing. Saheeda sought help from the cell since 2016, hoping for some relief and support in her difficult situation, but was only met with frustration.

Furthermore, the State has established the Centre for Development and Empowerment of Women (CDEW), which should ideally offer additional support. However, awareness about this is minimal.

Need for more centres

When the CDEW was introduced, it resulted in the replacement of centres run by Bhumika, an NGO that has been working to mitigate violence against women, operating in Hyderabad. Speaking to TNIE, K Satyavati, the founder of Bhumika, says, “As the number of districts increased to 33, some OSCs were handed over to organisations that proved to be less sensitive, headed by men or driven by political motives and failed to prioritise gender sensitivity.”

Bhumika manages the Sakhi OSCs in Karimnagar and Rajanna-Sircilla districts, with the former being recognised as a model centre. However, NGOs like Bhumika also face certain challenges, such as delayed budget release and the absence of a supervising body to oversee their operations. “The need for more centres is evident, especially in the Old City region. Having only one centre per area poses a burden, particularly in large cities,” Satyavati says, suggesting that CDEWs can be turned into OSCs.

“We are establishing three new Sakhi OSCs in Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts,” an official from the Commissionerate of Women and Child Development says, adding that the OSC’s role during trials is limited until court orders are issued.

Eternal wait

According to the annual report on Sakhi OSCs, the duration of time from filing to receiving either an interim or final order is, on average, approximately one year to one and a half years. Out of a total of 1,911 cases filed, orders have been received in only 49 cases.

Young women, like 28-year-old Ruhi Saba, find themselves putting their lives at stake as they wait for years to receive orders. “The court has become a place of connection with others in similar situations. During hearings, we often encounter at least 2-3 women facing similar struggles,” she shares.

Amidst these circumstances, the quest for justice for women has become a political tool exploited by politicians to secure votes. Disheartened by the lack of help from the Governor, Rubeena is now considering organising a protest alongside other women who share her plight. “Local leaders only pay heed to men. However, since it’s election season, the ruling party might extend assistance at least for the sake of securing votes,” she says.On the other hand, there are women like Kajal from Jawaharnagar who have already compromised with their abusive husbands as per the instructions of community elders.

Lack of awareness

Despite the efforts to create awareness, many women are still unaware of essential helpline numbers. During interactions with women, this reporter found that none of them had knowledge about the 181 women helpline number.

(This article is written under the Laadli Media Fellowship, 2023. All the opinions and views expressed are those of the author. Laadli and UNFPA do not necessarily endorse the views.)

Additionally, she alleges that she missed her court date due to the negligence of Swadhar Greh officials as they were no counsellors or lawyers to guide them. Speaking to TNIE, Anita Reddy, the administrator of a Sakhi OSC in Hyderabad, shares that certain shelters, like the one in Hyderabad, have taken initiatives to expand their capacity by adding more beds beyond the original five that were sanctioned for each centre. During TNIE's visit to a Sakhi OSC in Secunderabad, all beds were found unoccupied, while the Sakhi OSC in Medchal was fully occupied. "The shelter is usually full, and despite recent staff reductions, we strive to provide all necessary services to victims," a staff member says, adding that the significant challenge they face is the lack of authority to make counselling compulsory for the alleged abusers. "This is a place for reconciliation, not separation," the staffer remarks. 