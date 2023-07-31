Insurance cover for unorganised workers soon: Health Minister T Harish Rao

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao on Sunday announced that an insurance scheme for unorganised sector workers would be implemented soon on the lines of Rythu Bima. Addressing a meeting of building workers in Siddipet, Harihsh Rao said that a special drive would be taken up to distribute digital cards to labourers. He spoke to Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy and the Labour department officials over the phone from the meeting on the insurance scheme. The minister further said that the term of digital cards would be extended from five years to 10 years.

The insurance coverage for building workers would be increased from the present Rs 1 lakh to Rs 3 lakh, after discussing the same with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. He recalled that recently, the free health insurance coverage for workers was increased to Rs 5 lakh and they could get medical services in government and private hospitals. Harish Rao also allotted one-acre land for the construction of a Karmik Bhavan in Siddipet. Labour Minister Malla Reddy, who addressed the workers over the phone, said that he used to sell milk and flowers in the past. “Now, I am here addressing you as Minister of Labour,” he said and promised to sanction a Karmik Bhavan for each district in the State.

Meanwhile, at another meeting in Siddipet, Harish Rao launched BC Bandhu Scheme and distributed cheques for Rs 1 lakh each to BCs. He handed over cheques to 300 beneficiaries. This marked the commencement of the scheme, reflecting the government’s unwavering commitment to strengthening caste-based professions, Harish Rao said. He also announced that a BC degree residential hostel would be set up in Siddipet. District Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil and others were present on the occasion.

