KCR conned people of Palamuru: TPCC chief

Published: 31st July 2023 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2023 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy lashed out at TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Telangana PCC president A Revanth Reddy. (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Sunday lambasted Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for “conning” the people of Palamuru region by not fulfilling the promises he made during the Telangana movement. Addressing the gathering after inducting several leaders from the Palamuru region into the Congress, he said:

“During the Telangana movement, KCR promised to develop Mahbubnagar district if he was elected to Lok Sabha. He even vowed to sell his properties if required to fulfil his promise. But, he did nothing to Palamuru region even after becoming the Chief Minister.”

“On the contrary, KCR amassed wealth, including about a 1,000-acre farmhouse while his son now has a 100-acre farmhouse. These leaders have conned the Palamuru region and its people,” he said.

Alleging that the BRS leaders were perpetrating land, sand, wine, and mine scams and deals, Revanth said that Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud has turned out to be a land shark in the district.

