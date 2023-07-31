Kishan Reddy visits flood-hit villages in Bhupalapally, Warangal

By Express News Service

BHUPALAPALLY: State Bjp president and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy visited flood-hit Moranchapalle village in Jayashankar Bhupalapally district on Sunday and said that the Union government is giving Rs 3 lakh ex-gratia to those who died in the floods. He interacted with villagers, including family members of those who were washed away.

Kishan Reddy mentioned that Central teams would be assessing flood-related losses in the State.

He revealed that Rs 900 crore of funds is available in the State Disaster Response and Finance (SDRF), with 75 per cent of the funds allocated by the Union government and 25 per cent from the State government’s share.Kishan Reddy said Prime Minister Narendra Modi directed him to visit Moranchapalle village, which was worst hit by the recent heavy rains.

He said Union Home Minister Amit Shah ordered central teams to assess the damage caused by the floods in Telangana. After his visit to Moranchapalle, Kishan Reddy also visited Rangampet, Bhadradri Tank Bund, SR, Kashibugga flood-affected areas, Enumamula Market, and BR Nagar in Warangal. During these visits, he inspected the extent of the damage caused by the floods.

