Lite byte: Kattappa, Yediyurappa and now, Reddappa!

“Kattappa killed Baahubali and Yediyurappa killed BJP in Karnataka. Will Reddappa now kill BJP in Telangana,”a reporter asked Kishan Reddy.

Published: 31st July 2023 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2023 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa

Former Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

Kattappa, Yediyurappa and now, Reddappa!
A funny conversation ensued between BJP State President G Kishan Reddy and journalists during a recent chit-chat at the saffron party office in Nampally. “Kattappa killed Baahubali and Yediyurappa killed BJP in Karnataka. Will Reddappa now kill BJP in Telangana,” a reporter asked Kishan Reddy. While all those present on occasion burst into laughter, Kishan Reddy maintained his cool, and with a smile on is face, asked the reporters what they were thinking about him, and whether they all thought that he was going to destroy the BJP in Telangana as its new State unit president. Also appreciating the humour in the question, Kishan Reddy said that the reporter was quite creative in rhyming words.

Who’s this ‘top leader’ trying to undermine Uttam
Ever since Congress MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy publicly expressed his dismay and displeasure over “a leader holding an important position” in the party trying to undermine his position, the question on everyone’s lips is: “Who’s this leader?” The parliamentarian from Nalgonda claimed that the said leader has been spreading rumours about him changing loyalties in an attempt to damage his image both within the party as well as among the general public. With none of his party colleagues reacting to Uttam’s comments, the Congress cadre are now being forced to indulge in a guessing game.

When VHR had his way
A protest by the Congress at the GHMC office recently drew media attention, thanks to veteran leader V Hanumantha Rao’s (VHR) theatrics. A fiery harangue filled with colourful expletives against MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao by other Congress leaders forced a top official to make a hasty exit. But that’s when the real show began! As the other leaders dispersed, VHR decided to take matters into his own hands. With unwavering resolve, he refused to leave the office until the official concerned returned
to hear the grievances. When the police tried to forcibly take him out, the veteran leader plopped down on the floor like a rebellious toddler throwing a tantrum in a supermarket aisle.Left with no other option, the official relented and gave a patient hearing to what the leaders had to say.

Inputs: Vivek Bhoomi, Ireddy Srinivas Reddy, B Kartheek

