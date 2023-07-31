Home States Telangana

Multi-level business scam worth Rs 9 crore busted in Telangana

In the past, Ramesh faced charges under the PD Act and was imprisoned for duping a youth with false employment promises.

Police producing the arrested at a press conference in Sircilla on Sunday I express

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: The Sircilla police have apprehended a 37-year-old man named Kattukojula Ramesh, also known as Ramesh Chary, for orchestrating a deceptive multi-level business through online marketing. Ramesh managed to conduct illegal transactions amounting to Rs 9 crore across the State, with Rs 4 crore solely in the Sircilla region.

Presenting the accused before media personnel, SP Akhil Mahajan said that Ramesh, operating under the guise of a marketing ID, established an online platform, enticing people with promises of electronic and gold products at discounted rates. Additionally, Ramesh established a multi-level business named Mana Telangana Food & Electronics Products to propagate his fraudulent activities.

Taking advantage of gullible victims seeking easy money-making opportunities, Ramesh delved into the realm of online marketing, betraying the trust of numerous unsuspecting individuals. Following his arrest, police froze four of his bank accounts and discovered that he had a total of 19 cases registered against him across the State.

In the past, Ramesh faced charges under the PD Act and was imprisoned for duping a youth with false employment promises. To expand his deceptive reach, Ramesh created fake IDs on social media platforms such as Facebook, using shopping sites such as Flipkart and Amazon to craft deceptive advertisements that misled people.

In a confession to the police, Ramesh admitted to carrying out his online marketing scams for the past 14 months. The authorities swung into action based on a complaint filed by Adarsh Goud from Mustabad, leading to the formation of a special team, with CI G Sadan Kumar at the helm, which traced and arrested Ramesh within six hours.

The SP urged the public not to place trust in dubious multi-level business schemes and cautioned against believing employment notifications that surface on social media platforms.

