Principal suspended in Telangana after student dies of electrocution while erecting banner

KHAMMAM: Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya’s deputy commissioner T Gopalakrishna issued an order suspending A Chandrababu, principal of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya of Palair in connection with the death of a 17-year-old student due to electrocution.

The incident took place when four students were erecting banners at the front gate in view of the upcoming cluster-level Kabaddi tournament on August 2,3 and 4. While they were using an iron rod for support, they accidentally touched an 11 KV line and fell unconscious. As there was a delay in shifting them to the hospital, one of the four students Halawat Durga Nagender (17), died on the way to the hospital and the other three sustained minor injuries.

Students and a few agitators ransacked the principal’s office and Vidyalaya. Tension prevailed on the premises, however, the police brought the situation under control. Later, the Additional Collector Madhusudan Naik held discussions with the agitators and agreed to pay Rs 6 lakh compensation, one outsourcing job and a double bed room flat. Meanwhile, K Nagabhushanam of Nalgonda Vidyalaya was appointed as the in-charge of Palair Vidyalaya.

