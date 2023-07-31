Home States Telangana

Principal suspended in Telangana after student dies of electrocution while erecting banner

Tension prevailed in the premises, however the police brought the situation under control.

Published: 31st July 2023 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2023 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

Candles, Death, RIP

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya’s deputy commissioner T Gopalakrishna issued an order suspending A Chandrababu, principal of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya of Palair in connection with the death of a 17-year-old student due to electrocution.

The incident took place when four students were erecting banners at the front gate in view of the upcoming cluster-level Kabaddi tournament on August 2,3 and 4. While they were using an iron rod for support, they accidentally touched an 11 KV line and fell unconscious. As there was a delay in shifting them to the hospital, one of the four students Halawat Durga Nagender (17), died on the way to the hospital and the other three sustained minor injuries.

Students and a few agitators ransacked the principal’s office and Vidyalaya. Tension prevailed on the premises, however, the police brought the situation under control. Later, the Additional Collector Madhusudan Naik held discussions with the agitators and agreed to pay Rs 6 lakh compensation, one outsourcing job and a double bed room flat. Meanwhile, K Nagabhushanam of Nalgonda Vidyalaya was appointed as the in-charge of Palair Vidyalaya.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp