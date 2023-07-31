Rain havoc sends tomato price soaring to Rs 220 a kg in Karimnagar market

Naveen Kumar Tallam By

Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: The price of tomato skyrocketed to Rs 220 per kg in the Karimnagar vegetable market. Dwindling supplies following the recent incessant rains have led to an increase in the price of tomatoes in many parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Vendors say that, besides local production, tomatoes were imported from the neighbouring AP and Maharashtra before the price shot up.

Rapelli Srinivas, a vegetable vendor, told TNIE that he used to sell at least 1.5 to 2 quintals of tomatoes every day, but now as the price has gone up, he is able to sell only 20 kg. Vendors in the wholesale market say that there is no scope for importing tomatoes from the neighbouring States.

Wholesalers here are presently importing from Punjab. On the other hand, retail sellers are unwilling to purchase more than 10 kg of tomatoes and restaurants have cut down on the use of this pulpy fruit in the food preparation.

