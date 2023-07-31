Revanth Reddy wages a lonely battle against BRS as seniors stay mum

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Does Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A Revanth Reddy find himself isolated in the party? It appears so if the recent developments are any indication. Of late, the TPCC chief who has been under attack from ruling BRS leaders, including ministers, for his criticism of the government and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on various issues, find no supporters from his own party.

Ministers K T Rama Rao and Harish Rao, and leaders like Dasoju Sravan, and former Hyderabad mayor Bonthu Rammohan, have targeted the Malkajgiri MP for his allegations against the Chief Minister and his son. But, barring leaders like former MLA Eravathri Anil Kumar and party vice-president Chamala Kirna Kumar Reddy, Revanth Reddy is being forced to counterattack the BRS leaders as senior leaders like working presidents, vice-presidents, general secretaries and spokespersons have chosen to stay away from giving befitting replies to TPCC chief’s critics.

Incisive attacks

The silence of the senior leaders is giving rise to several speculations. One of the incisive attacks Revanth Reddy faced was from Finance and Health Minister Harish Rao who accused the Congress leader of acting at the behest of TDP chief and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu. Revanth found himself at the receiving end of Harish Rao’s attacks for his comments on 24x7 free power supply in the State.

Only two Congress leaders countered Harish Rao’s criticism while the party veterans remained mum. The silence of the former ministers, ex-MPs, sitting MLAs and MPs raises many eyebrows while their leader was being mauled by the ruling party men.

Widening gulf

In a subtle twist, some leaders sprang to the defence of the Congress, not Revanth, as far as the power supply episode was concerned. According to sources, they are of the view that they have no business to shield their leader if the ruling party targets him in his personal capacity, not Congress. These developments point to the gulf between Revanth Reddy and the party's senior leaders. Party sympathisers and second-rung leaders are said to be worried that the Congress image will take a severe beating ahead of the Assembly elections in the State due to this attitude of the seniors.

The colleague’s silence raises eyebrows

Just two Congress leaders countered Harish Rao’s criticism of Revanth Reddy while veterans in the party remained silent. The silence of the former ministers, ex-MPs, sitting MLAs and MPs raises many eyebrows while their leader was being mauled by the ruling party men.

