Support BRS govt for people’s sake: Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy

The government is doing a lot of good for all sections of the society.

Published: 31st July 2023 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2023 09:41 AM

Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy on Sunday said that the BRS government has been working for the welfare of the people and everyone should support it for their sake. Participating in several development programmes at Dalithawada in Banswada, he recalled his association with Dalits since 1978 and said: “Previously there was no development due to lack of funds. However, the situation has changed now. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has been generously allocating funds and because of that several development works have been launched in the Banswada Assembly constituency”.

“Earlier, Dalithawada used to have gravel and muddy roads. Houses used to be in dilapidated condition. Now, we have pucca roads. About 176 houses have been constructed under the Dalit Bandhu schemes. Additionally, 44 houses have been sanctioned on the Gruhalaxmi scheme,” Srinivas Reddy said.

“Now, Dalithawada has all basic amenities, including roads. It now looks like the Banjara Hills of Hyderabad. The government is doing a lot of good for all sections of society. People should support the government which is working for their welfare,” he said.

