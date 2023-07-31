Home States Telangana

Telangana floods: Kin cremate body on road as burial ground submerged

The burial ground was under floodwater and there was no dry wood to be found anywhere for the cremation of the body.

Published: 31st July 2023 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2023 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

Villagers from Burgampad mandal and relatives cremate the body of 90-year-old Mudigonda Tirupatamma on the side of a main road on Sunday

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: People living on either side of the Godavari are facing a dilemma to cremate bodies in view of heavy floods all around. Finding a decent place for the last rites of the deceased has become a gargantuan task for people in the agency area. Several Vykunta Dhamams (crematoriums) are under floodwater in Bhadrachalam and Manugur agency areas and cremation of the dead is forbidden outside the designated places.

This situation was faced by the relatives of 90-year-old Mudigonda Tirupatamma at Burgampad mandal headquarter on Sunday. She died due to an age-related illness at her house in Rajakabazar in Burgampad. The burial ground was under floodwater and there was no dry wood to be found anywhere for the cremation of the body.

Finally, the family member of the nonagenarian approached the villagers with a request to find an alternative location. Moved by their plight, the villagers came forward and completed the last rights of the woman on the side of the main road.

The Vykunta Dhamma situated on the banks of the Godavari is flooded whenever there is heavy rain. Maccha Venkateswarlu, CPM Bhadrachalam division convenor, said that locals face a difficult situation to cremate the bodied during floods. According to him most of the cremation grounds are located close to the river making them vulnerable to floods.

He recalled the dilemma faced by the families of four dead persons in finding a proper place to cremate the bodies during last year floods. The CPM leader urged the government to build Vaikunta Dhamams at higher grounds.

