Home States Telangana

Third warning withdrawn as flood level recedes in Telangana, focus shifts to relief measures

The BJP delegation distributed relief materials such as food items, blankets, and other essentials to the flood victims.

Published: 31st July 2023 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2023 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

The swollen Godavari river flows in spate after heavy monsoon rainfall, in Bhadrachalam. (Photo | PTI)

The swollen Godavari river flows in spate after heavy monsoon rainfall, in Bhadrachalam. (Photo | PTI)

By B Satyanarayana Reddy
Express News Service

KHAMMAM: As the Godavari flood recedes, the district administration is working on relief measures for the affected areas. As of 9:00 pm on Sunday, the Godavari’s water level measured 49.40 feet, leading the officials to withdraw the third warning level. However, the second warning level is still in force.

District collector Priyanka Ala personally visited flood-affected villages in the remote Gundala mandal to assess the damage to houses and roads. During her visit, she consoled the victims and assured them of help in all aspects according to established norms. Recognising the potential for the spread of contaminated diseases in flood-affected areas, she emphasised the need for sanitation works and fever surveys.

To ensure smooth traffic flow, the district collector directed the repair of all damaged roads, culverts, and bridges on a priority basis. She also instructed officials to enumerate the number of damaged houses and submit a detailed report. Health camps will be set up in areas where they are required.

Meanwhile, MP B Pardhasaradhi Reddy extended a generous hand to the flood victims of the Munneru River in Khammam. He announced a financial aid of Rs 1 crore, which was transferred to the collector’s official account for the benefit of flood victims.

In another initiative, Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, a former MLC and BJP national co-incharge for Tamil Nadu, led a delegation, including prominent BJP leaders, to visit flood-affected areas in Khammam town, including Motinagar and Bokkala Gadda.

They interacted with the victims and assessed the situation, discussing the challenges and shortcomings with district officials. The BJP delegation distributed relief materials such as food items, blankets, and other essentials to the flood victims.Ponguleti urged the State government to appoint special officers in flood-affected areas across Khammam and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts .

MP announces Rs 1 cr financial aid

MP B Pardhasaradhi Reddy announced a financial aid of Rs 1 crore for the flood victims of the Munneru River in Khammam, which was transferred to the collector’s official account for the benefit of flood victims.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana floods Godavari river
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp