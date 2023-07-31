Third warning withdrawn as flood level recedes in Telangana, focus shifts to relief measures

B Satyanarayana Reddy By

Express News Service

KHAMMAM: As the Godavari flood recedes, the district administration is working on relief measures for the affected areas. As of 9:00 pm on Sunday, the Godavari’s water level measured 49.40 feet, leading the officials to withdraw the third warning level. However, the second warning level is still in force.

District collector Priyanka Ala personally visited flood-affected villages in the remote Gundala mandal to assess the damage to houses and roads. During her visit, she consoled the victims and assured them of help in all aspects according to established norms. Recognising the potential for the spread of contaminated diseases in flood-affected areas, she emphasised the need for sanitation works and fever surveys.

To ensure smooth traffic flow, the district collector directed the repair of all damaged roads, culverts, and bridges on a priority basis. She also instructed officials to enumerate the number of damaged houses and submit a detailed report. Health camps will be set up in areas where they are required.

Meanwhile, MP B Pardhasaradhi Reddy extended a generous hand to the flood victims of the Munneru River in Khammam. He announced a financial aid of Rs 1 crore, which was transferred to the collector’s official account for the benefit of flood victims.

In another initiative, Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, a former MLC and BJP national co-incharge for Tamil Nadu, led a delegation, including prominent BJP leaders, to visit flood-affected areas in Khammam town, including Motinagar and Bokkala Gadda.

They interacted with the victims and assessed the situation, discussing the challenges and shortcomings with district officials. The BJP delegation distributed relief materials such as food items, blankets, and other essentials to the flood victims.Ponguleti urged the State government to appoint special officers in flood-affected areas across Khammam and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts .

