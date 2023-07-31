With an eye on polls, Congress reaches out to BC leaders in Telangana

B kartheek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Congress, which is in the process of finalising the list of assurances it wants to give to the backward communities under the BC Declaration, is turning to the leaders of these communities, seeking their suggestions and ideas, which the grand old party hopes will help in consolidating its voter base.

The party is focused on gaining the confidence of BCs to capture power in the State. According to sources, surveys commissioned by the party predicted a six to eight per cent surge in crucial vote share in the next Assembly elections if the party capitalises on the trust the BC voters have in it.

Incidentally, the party’s political strategist Sunil Kanugolu, who played a key role in the Congress victory in the Karnataka Assembly elections, reportedly suggested that the party should prioritise BCs within the party. Post that suggestion, made during a recent TPCC Political Affairs Committee meeting, the party is leaving no stone unturned to woo the BC voters.

Inclusive representation

The party initiated dialogues with BC leaders to understand and address their concerns. As part of this exercise, AICC Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakre met prominent BC leader and Rajya Sabha MP

R Krishnaiah, to discuss the issues faced by the BC community and instil confidence in their representation within the party.

The party’s decision to send a senior leader like Thakre to meet an MP from a different party to understand the issues emphasises their allegiance to consider the interests of the BC community in formulating policies and political decisions.

During the meeting, Krishnaiah presented a set of demands on behalf of the BC community, seeking a more inclusive representation and support for their rights. These demands include the allocation of 50 per cent of seats to BC candidates, the establishment of a separate BC ministry at both State and Central levels, the immediate introduction of the BC Bill, the provision of post and pre-matric scholarships, and the implementation of reservations in both private and public sectors, including Supreme Court judges’ empanelment.

During the meeting, the Congress sought the opinion of BC leaders with the objective to incorporate their

ideas into their BC Declaration. Speaking to TNIE, Krishnaiah said that Thakre responded positively to all their demands and promised to include them in the party’s manifesto.

Meanwhile, the Congress party’s focus on consolidating BC votes and addressing their concerns has drawn attention from political observers and rivals alike. However, it remains to be seen whether its outreach to the BC community translates into electoral gains for the grand old party.

HYDERABAD: The Congress, which is in the process of finalising the list of assurances it wants to give to the backward communities under the BC Declaration, is turning to the leaders of these communities, seeking their suggestions and ideas, which the grand old party hopes will help in consolidating its voter base. The party is focused on gaining the confidence of BCs to capture power in the State. According to sources, surveys commissioned by the party predicted a six to eight per cent surge in crucial vote share in the next Assembly elections if the party capitalises on the trust the BC voters have in it. Incidentally, the party’s political strategist Sunil Kanugolu, who played a key role in the Congress victory in the Karnataka Assembly elections, reportedly suggested that the party should prioritise BCs within the party. Post that suggestion, made during a recent TPCC Political Affairs Committee meeting, the party is leaving no stone unturned to woo the BC voters.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Inclusive representation The party initiated dialogues with BC leaders to understand and address their concerns. As part of this exercise, AICC Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakre met prominent BC leader and Rajya Sabha MP R Krishnaiah, to discuss the issues faced by the BC community and instil confidence in their representation within the party. The party’s decision to send a senior leader like Thakre to meet an MP from a different party to understand the issues emphasises their allegiance to consider the interests of the BC community in formulating policies and political decisions. During the meeting, Krishnaiah presented a set of demands on behalf of the BC community, seeking a more inclusive representation and support for their rights. These demands include the allocation of 50 per cent of seats to BC candidates, the establishment of a separate BC ministry at both State and Central levels, the immediate introduction of the BC Bill, the provision of post and pre-matric scholarships, and the implementation of reservations in both private and public sectors, including Supreme Court judges’ empanelment. During the meeting, the Congress sought the opinion of BC leaders with the objective to incorporate their ideas into their BC Declaration. Speaking to TNIE, Krishnaiah said that Thakre responded positively to all their demands and promised to include them in the party’s manifesto. Meanwhile, the Congress party’s focus on consolidating BC votes and addressing their concerns has drawn attention from political observers and rivals alike. However, it remains to be seen whether its outreach to the BC community translates into electoral gains for the grand old party.