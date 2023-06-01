Home States Telangana

Bandi tweets list of ‘BRS govt’s failures’, colleague says ‘liquor scam’ missing

Interestingly, while Sanjay tweeted the list the “BRS government failures” using English alphabets, Vishweshwar Reddy put it in numbers.

Published: 01st June 2023 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2023 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay addresses a press conference in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay addresses a press conference in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday found himself in an awkward situation after sharing “A to Z of BRS government failures” on Twitter. 

Responding to his post, his party colleague Konda Vishweshwar Reddy pointed to a point missing from the list by tweeting -- “Liquor Scam?” 

This assumes significance as Vishweshwar Reddy said that people are under the impression that an understanding between BRS and BJP has been delaying the arrest of BRS MLC K Kavitha in the Delhi liquor scam. When contacted, Vishweshwar Reddy said that he was replying to a comment posted by another Twitter user on the same thread, and said that he would delete it, if it triggers ‘different’ speculations. 

Interestingly, while Sanjay tweeted the list the “BRS government failures” using the English alphabet, Vishweshwar Reddy put it in numbers.

Gadapa Gadapa Ku BJP 
Meanwhile, addressing the media in Hyderabad, Sanjay said that the saffron party will organise the ‘Gadapa Gadapa Ku BJP’ programme from June 22 to 28 to propagate the development works and welfare scheme implemented during in the nine-year rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He appealed to the people to extend support to the Modi government by giving a missed call at 9090902024. He also said that the State unit of the party will be inviting Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior leaders for the programmes to be organised to highlight the nine years of development under PM Modi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bandi Sanjay Liquor Scam Konda Vishweshwar Reddy K Kavitha
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp