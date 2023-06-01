Bandi tweets list of ‘BRS govt’s failures’, colleague says ‘liquor scam’ missing

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday found himself in an awkward situation after sharing “A to Z of BRS government failures” on Twitter.

Responding to his post, his party colleague Konda Vishweshwar Reddy pointed to a point missing from the list by tweeting -- “Liquor Scam?”

This assumes significance as Vishweshwar Reddy said that people are under the impression that an understanding between BRS and BJP has been delaying the arrest of BRS MLC K Kavitha in the Delhi liquor scam. When contacted, Vishweshwar Reddy said that he was replying to a comment posted by another Twitter user on the same thread, and said that he would delete it, if it triggers ‘different’ speculations.

Interestingly, while Sanjay tweeted the list the “BRS government failures” using the English alphabet, Vishweshwar Reddy put it in numbers.

Gadapa Gadapa Ku BJP

Meanwhile, addressing the media in Hyderabad, Sanjay said that the saffron party will organise the ‘Gadapa Gadapa Ku BJP’ programme from June 22 to 28 to propagate the development works and welfare scheme implemented during in the nine-year rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He appealed to the people to extend support to the Modi government by giving a missed call at 9090902024. He also said that the State unit of the party will be inviting Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior leaders for the programmes to be organised to highlight the nine years of development under PM Modi.

