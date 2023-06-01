Kavitha ‘akka’, Bandi ‘anna’ bonhomie at BJP leader’s housewarming ceremony

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: What happens when two bitter rivals from opposing political parties come face to face with each other? You expect sparks to fly, and an exchange of words and lengthy arguments to ensue. It is more so if the individuals we are referring to are BJP State President Bandi Sanjay and BRS MLC K Kavitha. The former has been relentless in his attack on the latter ever since the Delhi excise scam surfaced, calling her ‘liquor queen’ on several occasions and even having to appear before the Telangana State Commission for Women for the derogatory remarks he allegedly made against her. Kavitha too has been responding in kind to the remarks and allegations made against her.

However, there was no sign of any visible animosity between the duo when they met at BJP district president Baswa Laxminarasaiah’s gruhapravesham (housewarming ceremony) in Madhavanagar, Nizamabad.

To everyone’s surprise, the two exchanged pleasantries with Kavitha greeting Sanjay with a ‘namaste anna’ and the BJP leader responding with a ‘namaste akka’ salutation.

Kavitha, in fact, went on to introduce Nizamabad Urban MLA B Ganesh Guptha, ZP chairman D Vittal Rao and other BRS leaders to Sanjay. She also enquired about his journey, asking him if he came to Nizamabad via Jagtial, to which Sanjay replied with an ‘yes’.

A little later after greeting the BJP Karimnagar MP, Kavitha visited the puja room, while Sanjay retreated to another room to attend to various representations from the public regarding different issues.

Notably, Sanjay received representations from residents of Manchippa and nearby villages that are likely to be submerged due to the construction of a reservoir under the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme Package 22. Assuring them of his attention, Sanjay promised to visit Manchippa in the near future.

Meanwhile, Kavitha was engaged in conveying her wishes to Laxminarasaiah’s family members and other attendees, particularly attracting the attention of women who eagerly sought photographs with her. Kavitha bid farewell to the gathering before departing.

Later, Sanjay convened a meeting with party leaders, discussing the party’s ongoing activities. Venkat Ramani, BJP Nizamabad Parliamentary Party constituency in-charge, was also present at the event. Ramani was actively engaged in one-on-one interactions with the party leaders, aiming to gain insights into the party’s position within their respective localities.

