Launch surgical strike against China, not on Old City: Owaisi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Referring to the comments made by BJP State president Bandi Sanjay in 2021 that the BJP will launch surgical strikes in the Old City of Hyderabad if it is voted to power, AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday said that only women are “enough to fight such strikes”.

In a video share on Twitter, Owaisi can be heard saying: “Surgical strikes in the Old City? Baap ki Jagir Hey? Tell me, when will you carry it out, I will stand all alone and let’s see what will happen. Are we sitting idle wearing bangles? Even our sisters and mothers wearing bangles would suffice for you. Surgical strike in the Old City, go and do it against China who occupied Indian territory if you have courage.”

Addressing a public meeting back in 2021, Bandi Sanjay had said the ruling TRS (now BRS) and AIMIM were trying to win the GHMC elections with the help of Rohingya, Pakistani and Afghanistani voters.

“The GHMC polls should be conducted without Pakistan, Afghanistan and Rohingya voters. We will conduct a surgical strike in the Old City once we win the polls,” Sanjay had said then.

