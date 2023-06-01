Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay dares MIM to contest all Assembly segments

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday accused the AIMIM of using Muslims as a vote bank and obstructing the development of the Old City of Hyderabad. Speaking to the media in Karimnagar on Wednesday, the BJP leader said: “If they (AIMIM) really have affection for Muslims, why are they not initiating measures to develop the Old City.”

He also dared AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi to field candidates in all Assembly constituencies “if they have guts”.“Instead of strengthening their own party, they have been supporting those who are in power. Let them fight the elections in alliance with either BRS or Congress if they want. But, the BJP will take them all, alone like a lion,” Sanay said.

Slamming Owaisi for comparing the BJP with a poisonous cobra during a meeting in Adilabad, he said: “The steering of BRS car is in the hands of AIMIM, which is supporting and giving shelter to terrorists in Hyderabad.”

“It is unfortunate that some Muslim youth are unable to get passports. The AIMIM is obstructing the development of these youth while its leaders amassing wealth. That’s why the Muslims started distancing themselves from AIMIM,” he added.

