Telangana: Congress lacks strong leaders to fight in several Lok Sabha seats

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State unit of Congress is staring at a major crisis -- lack of leaders of substance to the field in the Lok Sabha elections. Though the Lok Sabha elections will be held only in the middle of next year, it is becoming a cause for worry as the grand old party needs enough MPs from Telangana also to stake a claim for power at the Centre.

While all the leaders of the party are showing interest in contesting in the Assembly elections later this year, those who fought the 2019 Lok Sabha polls are not interested in seeking election to the Lower House.

According to sources, the party is facing a problem in finding candidates for Lok Sabha seats like Peddapalli, Adilabad, Chevella, Mahbubnagar, Hyderabad, Warangal, Medak and Nizamabad. Those who fought the elections in 2019 have not been visiting their constituencies, which might help the BRS further consolidate its grip on these seats.

In Peddapalli, Congress has no leader worth his salt. A Chandrasekhar who fought and lost the last election joined the BJP. In Zaheerabad. Madan Mohan Rao, who contested unsuccessfully last time, is now focusing his energies on the Yellareddy Assembly constituency. In Chevella, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy joined the BJP. There is no one in the constituency who has the stature to contest in the LS polls from there. In Mahbubnagar, former MLA Vamsichand Reddy who lost in the Lok Sabha election is also not paying much attention to the constituency. He is at present the AICC secretary and makes frequent visits to Delhi to meet the party’s top brass.

In Nizamabad, Madhu Yaskhi who contested unsuccessfully in 2919, has so far not warmed up to the election. His supporters said he is not keen on seeking election to the Lok Sabha from Nizamabad. It is a constituency from where Congress won the election to Lok Sabha several times in the past.

Warangal also has no suitable candidate. Former MP Siricilla Rajaiah who was elected to the Lower House from Warangal has not been paying any attention due to several personal issues.

The Congress is looking hard for a candidate in Adilabad. In Medak, Gali Anil Kumar has not bothered much about his constituency as he is interested in testing his luck in the Assembly elections from Narsapur. Even in Hyderabad, the Congress does not have the right candidate. Feroz Khan who fought in the Lok Sabha election in 2019 is now keen on fighting from the Nampally Assembly constituency.

HYDERABAD: The State unit of Congress is staring at a major crisis -- lack of leaders of substance to the field in the Lok Sabha elections. Though the Lok Sabha elections will be held only in the middle of next year, it is becoming a cause for worry as the grand old party needs enough MPs from Telangana also to stake a claim for power at the Centre. While all the leaders of the party are showing interest in contesting in the Assembly elections later this year, those who fought the 2019 Lok Sabha polls are not interested in seeking election to the Lower House. According to sources, the party is facing a problem in finding candidates for Lok Sabha seats like Peddapalli, Adilabad, Chevella, Mahbubnagar, Hyderabad, Warangal, Medak and Nizamabad. Those who fought the elections in 2019 have not been visiting their constituencies, which might help the BRS further consolidate its grip on these seats.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In Peddapalli, Congress has no leader worth his salt. A Chandrasekhar who fought and lost the last election joined the BJP. In Zaheerabad. Madan Mohan Rao, who contested unsuccessfully last time, is now focusing his energies on the Yellareddy Assembly constituency. In Chevella, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy joined the BJP. There is no one in the constituency who has the stature to contest in the LS polls from there. In Mahbubnagar, former MLA Vamsichand Reddy who lost in the Lok Sabha election is also not paying much attention to the constituency. He is at present the AICC secretary and makes frequent visits to Delhi to meet the party’s top brass. In Nizamabad, Madhu Yaskhi who contested unsuccessfully in 2919, has so far not warmed up to the election. His supporters said he is not keen on seeking election to the Lok Sabha from Nizamabad. It is a constituency from where Congress won the election to Lok Sabha several times in the past. Warangal also has no suitable candidate. Former MP Siricilla Rajaiah who was elected to the Lower House from Warangal has not been paying any attention due to several personal issues. The Congress is looking hard for a candidate in Adilabad. In Medak, Gali Anil Kumar has not bothered much about his constituency as he is interested in testing his luck in the Assembly elections from Narsapur. Even in Hyderabad, the Congress does not have the right candidate. Feroz Khan who fought in the Lok Sabha election in 2019 is now keen on fighting from the Nampally Assembly constituency.