Bhongir MLA behaving like a gangster: Congress

By Express News Service

YADADRI-BHUVANAGIRI: Accusing Bhongir MLA P Shekar Reddy of exerting pressure on the officials to alter the Regional Ring Road (RRR) alignment, veteran Congress leader and former MP V Hanumantha Rao on Thursday said that the former was behaving like gangster Nayeem.The former APCC president was speaking to the media after meeting the farmers lodged in Bhuvanagiri sub-jail.

He was initially denied permission to meet the farmers who were jailed for staging protests against the government decision to change the RRR alignment. But, when the Congress leaders staged a dharna in front of the jail, the authorities allowed them to meet the farmers.“These farmers are not criminals. Why non-bailable cases have been registered against them,” Hanumantha Rao wanted to know.“MLA Shekar Reddy has put pressure on the the authorities and forced them to change the alignment so that the RRR will pass through Raigiri. This was done for the benefit of realtors,” he alleged.

“Chief Minister KCR during his public meetings in Maharashtra said that the Telangana government works for the wellbeing farmers. But, one should remember how the mirchi farmers were arrested by police and sent to jail in Khammam in the past. I want to know from KCR if he is on the side of farmers or the realtors,” he said.The Congress leader vowed to visit the neighbouring States to explain to the people “the frauds” committed by the chief minister of Telangana.

