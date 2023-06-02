BRS activates cadre in Khammam, Kothagudem to counter Cong, BJP

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: To counter the heightened political activities by its main rivals the Congress and BJP, the ruling BRS has started focusing on consolidating its presence in both Khammam and Bhadradri-Kothagudem districts. With recent visits by TPCC president A Revanth Reddy and BJP State president Bandi Sanjay, where they rallied their respective cadres and criticised the ruling party, the BRS high command has taken note of the shifting political landscape and prioritised party strengthening efforts.

District Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, who was reportedly instructed by the party high command, has swiftly taken action to rectify the situation and unite party leaders by embarking on visits to all constituencies.

Expressing optimism about the BRS chances, Ajay Kumar said: “We are confident of securing victory in all 10 seats across both districts, thanks to the tremendous development initiatives undertaken by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s government, which has surpassed any previous administration.”

During his constituency visits, the Minister highlighted the public’s unwavering trust in KCR and his transformative policies.

He asserted that the BRS enjoys robust support in all constituencies and is fully prepared for the upcoming elections.BRS leaders say that Khammam Assembly has become a stronghold for the party due to the development works implemented by Ajay Kumar. They said that the BRS district leadership intends to leverage the ongoing Formation Day celebrations to bolster its presence at the grassroots level.

Addressing a party meeting, Ajay Kumar urged leaders and party members to capitalise on the Formation Day celebrations as an opportunity to strengthen the party. He also instructed the cadre to actively engage with the public and highlight how the BRS government’s welfare schemes have uplifted individuals from all sections of society.

