Day to remember sacrifices made by youth: TS Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday extended greetings to the people on State Formation Day. She said that State Formation Day holds immense significance as it commemorates the supreme sacrifices made by numerous youths in their fight for a separate Telangana State.

The official handle of I&PR department tweeted: “@TelanganaGuv message on the occasion of Telangana State Formation day — On the auspicious occasion of the Telangana State Formation Day, I would like to convey my warmest wishes to all the people of Telangana State. This joyous occasion fills the hearts of Telangana people across the globe with happiness and pride.”

The Governor also said: “The Formation Day holds immense significance, as it commemorates the supreme sacrifices made by numerous youths in their quest for a separate Telangana State. I humbly pay my sincere tribute to the martyrs of the separate Telangana movement, for unwavering dedication.The struggle for separate statehood witnessed spirited participation from all sections of society. Throughout its course, this mass movement achieved significant milestones and witnessed countless sacrifices from students and youths advocating for the cause of a separate State.”

“I’ve full faith that the aspirations and hard work of the people, staff, leadership, and policymakers will lead to the protection of Telangana’s unique identity, as well as its rightful share of resources and opportunities. Telangana State, renowned for its leadership in IT, Pharma, Life Sciences, and Agriculture, will continue to progress on the path of inclusive development and prosperity. May the indomitable spirit of Telangana grow stronger with each passing day,” she added.

