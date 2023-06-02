Formation Day to be celebrated at all Raj Bhavans, says Union Minister Kishan Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy has said that as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Telangana Formation Day celebrations will be organised at all the Raj Bhavans across the country on June 2 and 3.

The Union minister on Thursday inspected the arrangements being made for the decennial celebrations of the State Formation Day to be held at the Golconda Fort, where he will be attending the parade of the armed forces after hoisting the Tricolour at 7 am on Friday. Cultural events will be held at the fort from 6 pm. The entry to the fort will be free on both the days.

Speaking to the media, Kishan Reddy said that prominent singers and dancers, including Shankar Mahadevan, Dr Ananda Shankar, Manjula Ramaswamy and group, Mangli and Madhu Priya will be performing in the evening.

“A photo exhibition on BJP’s role in the Telangana movement, and the nine-year rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be held at the venue.Cultural programmes depicting Telangana’s culture will also

mark the occasion,” he revealed.

Stating that the people’s dream for a separate Telangana was realised due to the sacrifices made by all sections of the society and not because of any one individual, he recalled the key role played by former Union minister late Sushma Swaraj in the Statehood movement on behalf of BJP.

“The efforts put in by 160 BJP MPs in the Lok Sabha at that time can’t be forgotten. BJP was on the forefront of the agitation. Apart from taking out Telangana padayatra from Krishna to Godavari rivers, while I was holding protests twice in New Delhi to pressurise the then UPA government to grant statehood for Telangana, police had resorted to lathi-charge on us,” he recalled.

Assuring that the Centre was working to uphold the pride and self-respect of Telangana, he has reminded how the Centre had celebrated Telangana Liberation Day on September 17 last year in a grand manner.“The Centre has been offering its full support for the State’s development, and the BJP has been committed to it,” he said.

