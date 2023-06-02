No Look Out Circulars against Sailaja, Telangana HC told

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cherukuri Sailaja, managing director of Margadarsi Chit Fund Private Limited (MCFPL), is not the subject of any Look Out Circulars (LOCs), the Telangana High Court was informed on Thursday by Rachapalli Anurag representing the Union government.

Justice Sharat was hearing a plea filed on behalf of Sailaja that the LOC was in violation of the court’s orders. Counsel for Sailaja told the court that it was believed that the State Government had written to the Centre requesting an LOC against her clients.

Lalitha Gayathri, Assistant Government Pleader (AGP) for Andhra Pradesh, claimed that Sailaja had left the country without informing the agency, thereby evading their requests to appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

The AGP claimed that despite receiving three notices, Sailaja failed to comply with the SIT’s directive. Justice Sharath told the attorneys that the Court will issue the proper orders after taking into account all the points made in their arguments.

