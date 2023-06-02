No merger with any party, will fight polls alone, says Sharmila

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While dismissing the rumours of YSRTP merging with BRS or Congress, the party’s president YS Sharmila on Thursday predicted that the ruling BRS will not win more than 30 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections, Speaking to the media after paying tributes to Telangana Martyrs at the Martyrs Memorial in Gun Park on Thursday, she recalled how 14 Congress MLAs joined the BRS after 2018 elections and asked: “what is the guarantee that Congress won’t continue to be a supplying company for BRS.”

“Both BJP and Congress have been acting as stooges of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. YSRTP is the only party that has been fighting for the cause of the people,” she added.“I have not completed 3,850 km padayatra to merge YSRTP with Congress. If I really want to join any party, there will be no objection from anyone. Even if I want to join hands with KCR will he say no? It is not proper to talk about merger of my party, after all the hard work I have done. It is nothing but insulting a woman,” she said.

Stating that the YSRTP will fight the elections alone, Sharmila said that the party was identifying candidates to contest from all Assembly constituencies, and that the talk of an alliance would only come at a later stage.She said that only if all the parties gave an assurance that they were solidly against the chief minister, she would consider any form of an alliance.Sharmila also asked the CM to respond to 10 questions she posed before starting the decennial Telangana Formation Day celebrations.

“How many jobs were filled in 10 years? What was your family’s wealth before and after these 10 years? What happened to the promise of making a Dalit the chief minister? Is it not true that your government has sold 30,000 acres during this decade? What happened to KG to PG free education? If farmers have become millionaires as you claim, then why have 9,000 farmers died by suicide under your rule? You had promised to irrigate one crore acres. How many have you irrigated? What is the condition of the families of Telangana martyrs,” she asked.

