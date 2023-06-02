Telangana Formation Day fete starts today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The 21-day decennial celebrations commemorating the Telangana Formation Day will commence on Friday with an inaugural function at the Secretariat. Over the course of the celebrations, the State government aims to showcase the developmental and welfare activities undertaken in the past nine years.

While political experts suggest that the ruling BRS is riding high on its achievements and aiming for a third consecutive victory in the upcoming Assembly elections, the BJP-led Union government is also celebrating the State Formation Day at Golconda Fort, while the Congress has planned a series of programmes, giving credit to Sonia Gandhi for the creation of Telangana. With the Assembly polls approaching, the completion of nine years since the State’s formation will ignite a debate on its development, opine experts.

“We have numerous schemes, and there will be ample opportunity to discuss them in the upcoming days. The Opposition has nothing to contribute to the conversation. Our State has emerged as a role model for other States. We hold the top position in per capita income, and we have ensured access to piped drinking water for 100 per cent of our households,” a BRS leader said.

While greeting people, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said, “As I extend my warm greetings to the people, I am delighted to note that citizens from all States are now demanding ‘Telangana model governance’. This is a moment of pride for every resident of Telangana.”Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has also extended greetings to the people of Telangana.

BRS govt to launch schemes during 21 days of festivities

The BRS-led State government has implemented numerous welfare schemes to provide economic support to underprivileged families since the State’s formation. Currently, out of a population of 3.5 crore, 44,12,882 people receive pensions every month. Additionally, schemes such as Asara pensions, Kalyana Lakshmi, Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima have been successfully implemented. The BRS is now advocating for the implementation of the ‘Telangana model’ in other States.

During the 21-day celebrations, the government plans to launch new schemes like Gruha Lakshmi and provide Rs 1 lakh financial assistance to BCs/OBCs. The ongoing Dalit Bandhu scheme will also be implemented.

The State has witnessed significant progress in the agriculture and irrigation sectors. In the 2014-15 Kharif marketing season, the government purchased 24,29,538 tonnes of paddy from 5,16,805 farmers, amounting to Rs 3,392 crore. In the 2021-22 Kharif season, the government procured 1,20,60,989 tonnes of paddy from 22,42,849 farmers, amounting to Rs 23,605 crore, a six-fold increase compared to 2014-15.

Furthermore, in the 2022-23 Kharif marketing season (till May 11, 2023), the government has purchased 65,01,913 tonnes of paddy from 11,68,533 farmers, amounting to Rs 13,370.15 crore. Additionally, after the formation of the State, the government introduced a policy to provide 95% reservation for locals.

Longest-serving CM

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has created a record by becoming the longest-serving chief minister in Telugu states. No other CM served the people for nine years. Rao beat the record of the former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu, who served continuously for eight years.

HYDERABAD: The 21-day decennial celebrations commemorating the Telangana Formation Day will commence on Friday with an inaugural function at the Secretariat. Over the course of the celebrations, the State government aims to showcase the developmental and welfare activities undertaken in the past nine years. While political experts suggest that the ruling BRS is riding high on its achievements and aiming for a third consecutive victory in the upcoming Assembly elections, the BJP-led Union government is also celebrating the State Formation Day at Golconda Fort, while the Congress has planned a series of programmes, giving credit to Sonia Gandhi for the creation of Telangana. With the Assembly polls approaching, the completion of nine years since the State’s formation will ignite a debate on its development, opine experts. “We have numerous schemes, and there will be ample opportunity to discuss them in the upcoming days. The Opposition has nothing to contribute to the conversation. Our State has emerged as a role model for other States. We hold the top position in per capita income, and we have ensured access to piped drinking water for 100 per cent of our households,” a BRS leader said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); While greeting people, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said, “As I extend my warm greetings to the people, I am delighted to note that citizens from all States are now demanding ‘Telangana model governance’. This is a moment of pride for every resident of Telangana.”Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has also extended greetings to the people of Telangana. BRS govt to launch schemes during 21 days of festivities The BRS-led State government has implemented numerous welfare schemes to provide economic support to underprivileged families since the State’s formation. Currently, out of a population of 3.5 crore, 44,12,882 people receive pensions every month. Additionally, schemes such as Asara pensions, Kalyana Lakshmi, Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima have been successfully implemented. The BRS is now advocating for the implementation of the ‘Telangana model’ in other States. During the 21-day celebrations, the government plans to launch new schemes like Gruha Lakshmi and provide Rs 1 lakh financial assistance to BCs/OBCs. The ongoing Dalit Bandhu scheme will also be implemented. The State has witnessed significant progress in the agriculture and irrigation sectors. In the 2014-15 Kharif marketing season, the government purchased 24,29,538 tonnes of paddy from 5,16,805 farmers, amounting to Rs 3,392 crore. In the 2021-22 Kharif season, the government procured 1,20,60,989 tonnes of paddy from 22,42,849 farmers, amounting to Rs 23,605 crore, a six-fold increase compared to 2014-15. Furthermore, in the 2022-23 Kharif marketing season (till May 11, 2023), the government has purchased 65,01,913 tonnes of paddy from 11,68,533 farmers, amounting to Rs 13,370.15 crore. Additionally, after the formation of the State, the government introduced a policy to provide 95% reservation for locals. Longest-serving CM Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has created a record by becoming the longest-serving chief minister in Telugu states. No other CM served the people for nine years. Rao beat the record of the former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu, who served continuously for eight years.