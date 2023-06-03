Home States Telangana

Bandi slams Owaisi for not celebrating Formation Day

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay has said that Owaisi's party has no right to contest in the elections in the State.

Published: 03rd June 2023 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2023 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

Slamming AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for not taking part in the Telangana Formation Day celebrations and for not hoisting the national flag on the occasion, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay has said that the former’s party has no right to contest in the elections in the State.

Speaking to the media on Friday, he asked the Congress and the ruling BRS to explain why Owasi did not attend the celebrations, and dared Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to lock Darussalam if he had the guts. While urging the true Muslims of Telangana to oppose the Majlis, he declared that after coming to power in the State, BJP will take over AIMIM’s headquarters Darussalam and hand it over to the poor.

Referring to TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy’s statements that he was unable to run the State unit of his saffron party, Sanjay said that “he was not an expert like Revanth in party hopping and distributing money in ‘vote for note’ scam”. “If someone wants to know how Revanth Reddy is running the Congress, one can inquire with senior Congress leaders like Jana Reddy, Uttam Kumar Reddy and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy. We have been continuing our winning streak, whereas the Congress has been losing its deposits in every election. People understand who is running the party better,” he said.

