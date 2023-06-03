City sizzles at 42.3 degrees Celcius as Telangana records hottest day of the season

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At a time when citizens got some relief from humid weather conditions, summer suddenly turned scorching with temperatures rising to the highest of the season. On Friday, mercury levels reached the highest in the State when Damercherla in Nalgonda recorded 46.8 degrees Celcius and Peddapalli registered 46.4 degrees Celcius. As many as 10 districts witnessed temperatures hovering above 45 degrees Celcius.

Initially, the weather forecast indicated that maximum temperatures would gradually drop in June. However, summer became intense across the State which literally made citizens uncomfortable from sultry weather.Even Hyderabad had the hottest day of this summer. Among all parts of the city, Khairatabad recorded the highest temperature of 42.7 degrees Celcius, followed by Serilingampally (42.3 degrees Celcius), Shaikpet (41.2 degrees Celcius) and Musheerabad (41.2 degrees Celcius).

The prevailing conditions are attributed to mainly low-level north-westerlies and westerlies prevailing over the State. Thunder clouds are likely to develop towards the evening or night. The local forecast suggests that maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 41 degrees Celcius and 28 degrees Celcius respectively.

Surface winds are likely to be North-westerlies with wind speeds around 4-8 kmph.

