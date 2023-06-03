‘Jai Telangana’ not just a slogan, it’s a symbol of pride: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that “Jai Telangana” was not merely a slogan, but a symbol of self-respect and pride for the people of Telangana, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday said that the progress achieved in the State should not be limited to a privileged few.

Speaking at the Telangana State Formation Day celebrations held at the Durbar Hall of Raj Bhavan as part of “Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat” campaign, the Governor said: “The progress achieved in Telangana should not be limited to a privileged few, but rather, it should uplift the underprivileged and downtrodden.

Comprehensive development for all sections should be the aim.”

The Governor highlighted the importance of extending development to remote areas across the State, beyond the boundaries of Hyderabad.“The people of Telangana are renowned for their affection, love, and hospitality.They deserve access to employment opportunities, water, and funds, which they have fought for over six decades during the Telangana movement,” the Governor said.

Acknowledging the historic significance of the Telangana movement, Tamilisai said that every individual in the State actively participated in the movement. She called upon the people to rededicate themselves to the cause of Telangana and ensure its prominence in all spheres of development within the country.

As part of the celebrations, the Governor honoured a total of 30 veterans who participated in the 1969 phase of the Telangana movement.Additionally, on the occasion of her birthday, the Governor cut a cake and personally went to the seats of the 1969 movement veterans and offered it to them. She received birthday wishes from all those present.

