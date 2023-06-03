Rising dengue cases trigger demand for blood platelets

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The demand for blood platelets has increased in the light of rising cases of dengue in the State.“For the last one week there has been a sudden increase in the cases of patients needing platelets. When enquired it has been found most of them are suffering from dengue,” said Bandi Sravan, who runs Hyderabad Blood Donors, an NGO that helps connect patients’ relatives with blood donors from various social media platforms.

He said usually the demand increases during mid June and peaks till the end of July. However, this year the cases have started since May 20 itself. Sravan is getting 4 to 5 calls daily requesting to arrange platelets which are expected to increase 20-30 calls per day. “As platelet donation is time consuming and veins do not match easily, we often struggle to arrange donors for such patients,” Sravan added.

Speaking to TNIE, Karuna Madapu, a paediatrician and consultant at EVK EMRI Hospital in Secunderabad said that only patients in critical condition need platelets. It is important to track down the patient as the locality they live in may have dengue mosquitoes, she said.“If the initial rise is ignored, the State may face a serious outbreak in the near future,” she added.

