Sharmila celebrates Telangana Formation Day with portraits of YSR, Prof Jayashankar

Published: 03rd June 2023 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2023 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

YS Sharmila

YSR Telangana party president YS Sharmila

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: YSRTP president YS Sharmila placed the portraits of Telangana ideologue Prof K Jayashankar and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy, who opposed the idea of a separate State, side by side while paying homage to them during the 10th State Formation Day celebrations held at her party office on Friday.

Paying tributes to Telangana martyrs, she said the prolonged struggle and sacrifices paved the way for the formation of Telangana.“I salute the selfless battles waged by the people of all sections, which helped realise the decades-old dream of a separate Telangana State. As I extend my greetings, we reiterate YSRTP’s unflinching commitment to the State’s progress and well-being.”

