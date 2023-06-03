Telangana Formation Day: 'We are a role model', says KTR

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: IT and MAUD minister KT Rama Rao has said that Telangana has emerged as a role model for the entire country to emulate under the stewardship of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao during the last nine years.

He said: “It is a matter of pride to be part of the decennial celebrations of the Telangana Formation Day.”

He was speaking after unfurling the national flag at the district collectorate on the occasion of the celebrations on Friday. He hailed the contribution of all those who took part in the Telangana movement. He also paid tributes to those who had laid down their lives fighting for Telangana state.

Dwelling on the progress Telangana has made after it became a state in 2014, he said it has been able to stand up as a formidable economic force despite facing crises like economic depression and Covid-19. “This was possible with efficient financial management as it had honour its commitment to continue several welfare schemes.

Rama Rao along with Collector Anuraag Jayanti and MLA Ch Ramesh Babu unveiled a coffee table book on district development. It was brought out by the district administration in the name of A story of Development and Transformation. In addition, a short film was also screened on the development of the district on the occasion.

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: IT and MAUD minister KT Rama Rao has said that Telangana has emerged as a role model for the entire country to emulate under the stewardship of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao during the last nine years. He said: “It is a matter of pride to be part of the decennial celebrations of the Telangana Formation Day.” He was speaking after unfurling the national flag at the district collectorate on the occasion of the celebrations on Friday. He hailed the contribution of all those who took part in the Telangana movement. He also paid tributes to those who had laid down their lives fighting for Telangana state. Dwelling on the progress Telangana has made after it became a state in 2014, he said it has been able to stand up as a formidable economic force despite facing crises like economic depression and Covid-19. “This was possible with efficient financial management as it had honour its commitment to continue several welfare schemes.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Rama Rao along with Collector Anuraag Jayanti and MLA Ch Ramesh Babu unveiled a coffee table book on district development. It was brought out by the district administration in the name of A story of Development and Transformation. In addition, a short film was also screened on the development of the district on the occasion.