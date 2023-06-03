Telangana has highest industrial land bank

Sunny Baski By

HYDERABAD: In what could be a big boost for global investors who are looking to have their large factories/ manufacturing units in Telangana, the State has the highest industrial land bank in the country. According to India Industrial Land Bank under Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, the industrial land available in Telangana is 71,613 acres.

This is almost 50 per cent higher than that of Maharashtra which has a land bank of 48,437 acres. Telangana and Maharashtra are followed by Tamil Nadu (48,198 acres) and Gujarat (47,753 acres). Across the country, 1,34,063 hectares of industrial land is available.

Out of 71,614 acres of industrial land bank in Telangana, 53,540 acres have been allocated for IT/ ITES, 10,039 acres for mixed use, 2,634 acres for electronics hardware and the remaining land is put for defence and aerospace, food processing, textiles, automobiles, chemicals and pharmaceuticals.

As per the information available with the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Ltd. (TSIIC), there are over 1,815 vacant plots for industrial use in the State. Among them, 97 plots sprawl over a whopping 42,431 acres between the Medchal-Siddipet corridor.

TSIIC was established for identifying and developing potential growth centres in the Telangana State fully equipped with developed plots/sheds, roads, drainage, water, power and other infrastructure facilities; providing social infrastructure like housing for workers near industrial zones, co-coordinating with the agencies concerned for providing communication, transport and other facilities.

It is developing industrial parks in all the districts of Telangana besides clusters based on the parameters like demand and the availability of the products in the surrounding areas of the cluster locations by availing Government of India grant under MSE-CDP scheme for the newly developing clusters and upgrading existing industrial parks. Since the State has a large bank, it is easy for the government to identify a suitable land parcel for allotment to industries, without scouting for land acquisition process.

