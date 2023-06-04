 1,265 GITAM students receive degrees during 14th convocation ceremony in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The 14th graduation ceremony of GITAM (Deemed to be University) took place on the Hyderabad campus on Saturday, where a total of 1,265 students from various streams received their degrees. Among the 21 gold medals awarded, 13 were conferred upon women, including the best all-rounder gold medal. Women also dominated the first ranks in M.Sc and M.Tech programmes. Talari Bindu Sajana, with a CGPA of 9.57, received two gold medals for being the overall first ranker in all B.Tech and the first ranker in CSE. She aspires to pursue higher education in computer technology.

V Bhargavi secured a CGPA of 9.45 and emerged as the overall first ranker in Post Graduate programmes of M.Sc, while Budharaju Krishna Vamsi Varma achieved a CGPA of 9.63 and stood as the overall first ranker in M.Tech. On the occasion, renowned folk poet Goreti Venkanna was awarded with an honourary Doctor of Literature (D.Lit) degree. He captivated the audience with his recitation of famous poetry.

Professor Pramat Raj Sinha, founding dean of ISB Hyderabad, attended the event as the chief guest and addressed the graduating students. He emphasised that lessons learned outside the classroom are equally important and told the students to celebrate their journey from admission to graduation at GITAM. He congratulated them and encouraged them to trust their instincts in making career choices.

Distinguished academicians, including Dr Virander Singh Chauhan, chancellor of GITAM, also graced the ceremony to bid farewell to the class of 2022-23. M Sri Bharat, president of GITAM, urged the students to become responsible global citizens and emphasised that education is a lifelong journey.

He stressed the need for collective philanthropy to establish quality universities across India, fostering innovation, inclusivity, and brilliance. As the graduating students received their degrees, they cherished the last moments on campus, wearing Indian attires accessorised with ‘angavastra’. The event concluded with the students expressing gratitude to their proud parents.

HYDERABAD: The 14th graduation ceremony of GITAM (Deemed to be University) took place on the Hyderabad campus on Saturday, where a total of 1,265 students from various streams received their degrees. Among the 21 gold medals awarded, 13 were conferred upon women, including the best all-rounder gold medal. Women also dominated the first ranks in M.Sc and M.Tech programmes. Talari Bindu Sajana, with a CGPA of 9.57, received two gold medals for being the overall first ranker in all B.Tech and the first ranker in CSE. She aspires to pursue higher education in computer technology. V Bhargavi secured a CGPA of 9.45 and emerged as the overall first ranker in Post Graduate programmes of M.Sc, while Budharaju Krishna Vamsi Varma achieved a CGPA of 9.63 and stood as the overall first ranker in M.Tech. On the occasion, renowned folk poet Goreti Venkanna was awarded with an honourary Doctor of Literature (D.Lit) degree. He captivated the audience with his recitation of famous poetry. Professor Pramat Raj Sinha, founding dean of ISB Hyderabad, attended the event as the chief guest and addressed the graduating students. He emphasised that lessons learned outside the classroom are equally important and told the students to celebrate their journey from admission to graduation at GITAM. He congratulated them and encouraged them to trust their instincts in making career choices. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Distinguished academicians, including Dr Virander Singh Chauhan, chancellor of GITAM, also graced the ceremony to bid farewell to the class of 2022-23. M Sri Bharat, president of GITAM, urged the students to become responsible global citizens and emphasised that education is a lifelong journey. He stressed the need for collective philanthropy to establish quality universities across India, fostering innovation, inclusivity, and brilliance. As the graduating students received their degrees, they cherished the last moments on campus, wearing Indian attires accessorised with ‘angavastra’. The event concluded with the students expressing gratitude to their proud parents.