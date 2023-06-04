Home States Telangana

Agriculture sector thriving due to KCR: Transport Minister Puvvada

He pointed out that the BRS government has upgraded Tandas into Gram Panchayats to empower local communities and ensure effective governance at the grassroots level.

Published: 04th June 2023 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2023 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

Puvvada Ajay Kumar

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Hailing Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for his relentless efforts to strengthen the agricultural sector in the State, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Saturday recalled the proactive measures taken by the government to support farmers affected by adverse weather conditions.

Addressing Farmers Day celebrations in Raghunathapalem and Rankya Tanda, Ajay Kumar recalled that KCR had announced a relief and rehabilitation aid of `10,000 per acre for crops damaged by recent hailstorms and untimely rains in Telangana, besides announcing `228 crore in financial aid to farmers who suffered due to insufficient rainfall.

He pointed out that the BRS government has upgraded Tandas into Gram Panchayats to empower local communities and ensure effective governance at the grassroots level.

Ajay Kumar said that a Centre of Excellence is being established at a cost of `20 crore near Suda Park in Ragunathapalem which will provide free and quality education to underprivileged students. He reeled off welfare schemes introduced by the BRS government like Kalyan Lakshmi, Shaadi Mubarak, Asara Pensions, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, free power supply, subsidised fertilizers for farmers, construction of 2BHK houses, distribution of seeds, and free fish in local ponds.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Chandrasekhar RaoAgricultural sectorPuvvada Ajay Kumar
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp