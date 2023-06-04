Agriculture sector thriving due to KCR: Transport Minister Puvvada

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Hailing Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for his relentless efforts to strengthen the agricultural sector in the State, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Saturday recalled the proactive measures taken by the government to support farmers affected by adverse weather conditions.

Addressing Farmers Day celebrations in Raghunathapalem and Rankya Tanda, Ajay Kumar recalled that KCR had announced a relief and rehabilitation aid of `10,000 per acre for crops damaged by recent hailstorms and untimely rains in Telangana, besides announcing `228 crore in financial aid to farmers who suffered due to insufficient rainfall.

He pointed out that the BRS government has upgraded Tandas into Gram Panchayats to empower local communities and ensure effective governance at the grassroots level.

Ajay Kumar said that a Centre of Excellence is being established at a cost of `20 crore near Suda Park in Ragunathapalem which will provide free and quality education to underprivileged students. He reeled off welfare schemes introduced by the BRS government like Kalyan Lakshmi, Shaadi Mubarak, Asara Pensions, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, free power supply, subsidised fertilizers for farmers, construction of 2BHK houses, distribution of seeds, and free fish in local ponds.

