Apollo Hospitals starts cancer survivors’ support group in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On the eve of Cancer Survivors Day on Saturday Apollo Hospitals launched ‘Cancer Champions United’, an initiative dedicated to support and uplift cancer survivors. The programme aims to provide a platform to cancer patients where they can connect with each other, for support and inspiration. Through Cancer Champions United, survivors will gain access to a range of valuable services and support, including specialised survivorship programs, support groups, counselling services, educational workshops, and milestone celebration events.

A sense of unity and shared experiences will be fostered among survivors, empowering them to navigate the post-treatment phase with strength, resilience, and hope.

The programme is open to all cancer survivors, irrespective of their treatment history or cancer type. It welcomes individuals at any stage of their survivorship journey, encouraging them to join a thriving community that understands their experiences and offers unwavering support.

Speaking at the launch event, Dr Srinivas Chakravarthy, Oncologist at Apollo, highlighted the need for the initiative as the survival rate has increased. Overall, some 60% of cancers are completely curable now, we will get to the 100% mark very soon. Patients will live with the support of their families and friends, the dedicated doctors and support staff and the tremendous technological advances makes cure possible, he added.

“By providing a platform for survivors to connect, share their stories, and access valuable resources, we can help cancer patients navigate the challenges of survivorship and embrace life beyond cancer,” said Dr Vijay Anand Reddy.

HYDERABAD: On the eve of Cancer Survivors Day on Saturday Apollo Hospitals launched ‘Cancer Champions United’, an initiative dedicated to support and uplift cancer survivors. The programme aims to provide a platform to cancer patients where they can connect with each other, for support and inspiration. Through Cancer Champions United, survivors will gain access to a range of valuable services and support, including specialised survivorship programs, support groups, counselling services, educational workshops, and milestone celebration events. A sense of unity and shared experiences will be fostered among survivors, empowering them to navigate the post-treatment phase with strength, resilience, and hope. The programme is open to all cancer survivors, irrespective of their treatment history or cancer type. It welcomes individuals at any stage of their survivorship journey, encouraging them to join a thriving community that understands their experiences and offers unwavering support.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Speaking at the launch event, Dr Srinivas Chakravarthy, Oncologist at Apollo, highlighted the need for the initiative as the survival rate has increased. Overall, some 60% of cancers are completely curable now, we will get to the 100% mark very soon. Patients will live with the support of their families and friends, the dedicated doctors and support staff and the tremendous technological advances makes cure possible, he added. “By providing a platform for survivors to connect, share their stories, and access valuable resources, we can help cancer patients navigate the challenges of survivorship and embrace life beyond cancer,” said Dr Vijay Anand Reddy.