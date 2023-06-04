Home States Telangana

Apollo Hospitals starts cancer survivors’ support group in Telangana

Speaking at the launch event, Dr Srinivas Chakravarthy, Oncologist at Apollo, highlighted the need for the initiative as the survival rate has increased.

Published: 04th June 2023 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2023 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

Apollo Hospitals logo

Apollo Hospitals logo. (File photo | Apollo Hospitals)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On the eve of Cancer Survivors Day on Saturday Apollo Hospitals launched ‘Cancer Champions United’, an initiative dedicated to support and uplift cancer survivors. The programme aims to provide a platform to cancer patients where they can connect with each other, for support and inspiration.  Through Cancer Champions United, survivors will gain access to a range of valuable services and support, including specialised survivorship programs, support groups, counselling services, educational workshops, and milestone celebration events.

A sense of unity and shared experiences will be fostered among survivors, empowering them to navigate the post-treatment phase with strength, resilience, and hope.

The programme is open to all cancer survivors, irrespective of their treatment history or cancer type. It welcomes individuals at any stage of their survivorship journey, encouraging them to join a thriving community that understands their experiences and offers unwavering support.

Speaking at the launch event, Dr Srinivas Chakravarthy, Oncologist at Apollo, highlighted the need for the initiative as the survival rate has increased. Overall, some 60% of cancers are completely curable now, we will get to the 100% mark very soon. Patients will live with the support of their families and friends, the dedicated doctors and support staff and the tremendous technological advances makes cure possible, he added.

“By providing a platform for survivors to connect, share their stories, and access valuable resources, we can help cancer patients navigate the challenges of survivorship and embrace life beyond cancer,” said Dr Vijay Anand Reddy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp