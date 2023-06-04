As aspirants for tickets multiply, Telangana Congress faces a daunting task ahead

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Congress finds itself facing serious trouble as aspiring candidates maintain separate factions within their respective Assembly segments. The daunting task of finalising candidates has become a major challenge for the party leadership, as any misstep could lead to rebellion.

In the recent Munugode bypoll, two prominent leaders, Palvai Sravanti and Ch Krishna Reddy, vied for the party ticket. As both leaders embarked on rigorous tours and issued conflicting statements, the party cadre and second-level leaders became increasingly divided.

Similar troubles have surfaced in the Sattupalli Assembly segment, following the recent entry of Matta Dayanand. Party spokesperson and former student leader Manavata Rai had been actively campaigning in the constituency for two years.

Yellareddy Assembly constituency is also engulfed in turmoil, with Madan Mohan Rao, a contestant for the Zaheerabad Lok Sabha seat, expressing his expectation for an Assembly ticket. In opposition stands Subash Reddy who enjoys a close relationship with TPCC chief Revanth Reddy.

In the Sirpur Kagazanagar, Viswa Prasad and Palvai Harish Babu both harbour hopes of the ticket, complicating matters for the party leadership.

Three means trouble

Meanwhile, there are three contenders for the Nizamabad Rural ticket -- former MLC Dr Bhupati Reddy, TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud, and former Nizamabad mayor Dharmapuri Sanjay.

The Peddapalli Assembly segment has become a highly contested battleground. The TPCC chief announced Ch Vijaya Ramana Rao as the candidate, but ZPTC Ganta Ramulu, who champions the BC agenda, considers himself a deserving candidate, while Ganta Ramulu, who also hopes to secure the ticket, has been actively engaging with constituents.

Former MLA Shashidhar Reddy, a recent addition to the party, is eagerly anticipating the ticket for Medak Assembly. However, party senior Tirupati Reddy also harbours hopes.

The Jadcharla Assembly constituency has become a bone of contention between Revanth Reddy and Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy. Former MLA Erra Shekar, a close associate of Revanth Reddy, hopes to secure the ticket, while Anirudh Reddy, a trusted aide of Venkat Reddy, also aspires for the nomination. Venkat Reddy recently declared his endorsement of Anirudh Reddy during a public meeting in Jadcheral.

All eyes on Revanth

Maheswaram Assembly constituency is yet another battleground for ticket aspirants, with Mayor Parijata Narsimha Reddy and D Bhaskar Reddy eagerly awaiting the party’s decision. Narsimha Reddy, a staunch follower of Revanth Reddy, exudes confidence in securing the nomination. On the other hand, Bhaskar Reddy also enjoys close ties with senior TPCC leaders.

The Alair Assembly segment witnesses a tussle for the ticket among Beerla Ilaiah, Ayodhya Reddy, and Bandru Shobha Rani. All three contenders are actively lobbying with Revanth Reddy.

In Jangaon, former TPCC chief Ponnala Lakshmaiah and former MLA Kommuri Prathap Reddy find themselves locked in fierce competition for the ticket and have complained against each other. The TPCC chief will have his task cut out resolving this contentious issue.

The Wanaparthy Assembly constituency has become a cause for concern within the party as former minister Chinna Reddy and Youth Congress State president Shivasena Reddy both expect the nomination.

LEADERS LOBBY HARD

Despite the TPCC chief making it clear that ticket distribution will be based on a survey, aspiring leaders are lobbying influential figures within the party to secure a nomination.

