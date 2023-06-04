Home States Telangana

BJP, Congress known only for scams: BC Welfare Minister Gangula

He implored farmers to rally behind Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and the BRS which he said were farmer-friendly and proactive. 

Published: 04th June 2023 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2023 09:36 AM

Gangula Kamalakar

BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  In a blistering attack on the BJP and Congress, BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar on Saturday alleged that the governments led by two national parties in various states had only no schemes to boast of and only scams were the talking points in their states. 

Addressing a Farmer’s Day programme held as part of the Telangana decennial celebrations in Durshed village of Karimnagar rural mandal, Kamalakar accused the two parties of exploiting the people for votes and leaving them to their fate. He implored farmers to rally behind Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and the BRS which he said were farmer-friendly and proactive. 

Kamalakar stressed the relationship between the happiness of the farmers and the prosperity of the nation and said that the BRS government was committed to procuring every grain from the State’s farmers. He said that the upcoming elections will determine the future of Telangana. “Should Congress or BJP win these elections, the interests of Telangana would be left to the decision-makers sitting in Delhi and you will be left to fend for yourself,” the Minister told the farmers. 

