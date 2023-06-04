Home States Telangana

Civil society plans people’s manifesto in Telangana

One issue that drew serious criticism during the conference was the excessive use of advertising materials funded by the State government. 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following the successful example set by civil society groups in Karnataka, a gathering of academicians, former bureaucrats, activists, and various other groups convened for a roundtable conference in Hyderabad on Saturday. 

The objective of the meeting was to establish an umbrella organisation named “Jaago Telangana” (Wake up Telangana) and present an alternative “people’s manifesto” to be adopted by political parties.

Distinguished figures present at the event, including Justice Chandra Kumar and former IAS officer Akunuri Murali, spoke of the importance of creating a network with civil society organisations and individual activists. Their aim is to raise awareness among the public and enable informed decision-making regarding the upcoming Assembly elections while providing an assessment of the performance of both the BJP government at the Centre and the BRS government in the State.

The speakers made it clear that their efforts were not aligned with any specific political party, including the Congress. Instead, their focus is on combatting divisive politics, corruption, communalism, and the perpetuation of dynastic rule. To gain further insights into organising an effective movement, representatives from “Eddelu Karnataka” were invited to share their experiences.

The participants also decided to engage in extensive deliberations at the village, mandal, and constituency levels over the next month. These discussions will aid in the formulation of a comprehensive people’s manifesto, reflecting the aspirations and demands of the citizens.

Dr Preeti Dayal, a dedicated gynaecologist who volunteered her services to raise awareness, highlighted the large amount of public funds being allocated to such material. Dr Dayal stressed that irrespective of political affiliations, the ruling party has been exerting control over all four pillars of democracy – the legislature, executive, judiciary, and media. This trend, she argued, must be addressed and curtailed for the greater good.

